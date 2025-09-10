New Medical Residency Seats Coming to Nipawin In 2026

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine, is expanding physician training opportunities across the province. The Department of Academic Family Medicine will add two new residency training seats in Nipawin for the 2026 Canadian Residency Match System (CaRMS).

"Our government is very happy to support the addition of new training opportunities for medical residents here in the province," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Expanding residency seats in Nipawin and other locations in the province aligns with our commitment to improve access to health care in Saskatchewan and we encourage new residents to consider building their practice here in the future."

Training opportunities in family medicine increased by 20 seats over the past five years with the College of Medicine offering 68 seats in the 2026 CaRMS match. This expansion builds on the new seats added in Moosomin, Weyburn and Humboldt in 2022.

"Where learners train strongly impacts where they practice," University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine Dean Dr. Sarah Forgie (MD) said. "Continuing to grow training opportunities across the province is a priority for our college, and these new resident doctor positions will strengthen health care supports for people in the area."

In the 2025 CaRMS match earlier this year, 54 of the 147 residents who matched in Saskatchewan were local graduates from the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine.

"This announcement reflects a strong commitment from our provincial government to strengthening the health care system here in Nipawin," Nipawin Mayor Marlon Zacharias said. "As the Regional Hub of the Northeast, expanding training opportunities for future physicians will highlight the Exceptional by Nature philosophy that defines our community and we believe that once new doctors experience what Nipawin has to offer, they will choose to stay and build their careers here. We sincerely thank the provincial government for this investment in Nipawin's health care future and look forward to its success."

“This announcement brings great news for the Town of Nipawin and the surrounding area” MLA for Carrot River Valley Terri Bromm said. “With this addition of two new residency seats, we are building opportunities to expand patient care in rural communities.”

The new residency seats are expected to launch training July 1, 2026.

