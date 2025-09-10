Macao and Guangdong Deepen Co-operation to Promote Synergistic Development of the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, September 10 - A delegation from the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao recently visited Guangzhou and held meetings with the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, as well as with the management and representatives of Guangzhou International Bio Island. They engaged in in-depth discussions on developing new paths for the co-operation revolving around three major aspects, namely, enhancing Guangdong-Macao co-operation in the fields of MICE, economy and trade, advancing international investment promotion, and exploring global avenues for the big health industry.

Macao and Guangdong Collaboratively Promote Efficient Connection of Economic and Trade Resources

IPIM President Che Weng Keong, Director of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Zhang Jinsong, and Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Zhu Xiaojun, engaged in extensive discussions regarding the collaborative investment promotion and the enhancement of regional economic and trade partnerships. Both sides have agreed to further strengthen the integration of resources between the two regions to facilitate enterprises’ market expansion, thus achieving mutual benefit and win-win results.

In addition, consensus is reached on the MICE events to be held in the two regions in the second half of the year. Both sides have agreed to leverage the bridging function of these events to build an efficient market connection channel for enterprises in Guangdong and Macao. Particularly, they focused on the preparations for the first Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo (guided by the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and supported by IPIM) to be held from 4 to 6 December. They hope to promote an intensive integration of market resources between the two regions by leveraging the strengths of Guangdong Province’s industries and of Macao as a China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform.

Leveraging Policy Advantages in Macao and Hengqin to Facilitate Enterprises’ International Expansion

During the visit to Guangzhou International Bio Island, IPIM held seminars with the management and high-end biotechnology companies of Guangzhou International Bio Island. At the event, IPIM made a detailed introduction to the institutional advantages and policy support of Macao and Hengqin in the fields of big health and high-tech, and introduced the all-round supportive services IPIM provides for enterprises to start up businesses in Macao and Hengqin. Guangzhou International Bio Island also shared their policy strengths, service support and investment promotion mechanism.

Among the corporate representatives attending the meeting, a world-leading innovative biopharmaceutical company expressed their intention to leverage the policy advantages of Macao and Hengqin and the functions of Macao as a China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform to expand their business into Portuguese-speaking countries and international markets.

IPIM’s Representative Offices in the Chinese Mainland Leverage Their Geographical Advantages to Enhance Investment Promotion

At present, IPIM has six representative offices in the Chinese mainland, respectively in Chengdu, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenyang and Wuhan. Thanks to their geographical advantages, these representative offices are able to connect with the Chinese mainland’s local governments, chambers of commerce, different associations, as well as target enterprises. This will help to strengthen the economic and trade exchanges between mainland enterprises and Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries, assisting them to seize the new opportunities from regional co-operation and industrial development.