Over 140 Business Matching Meetings at the “Hubei-Macao Business Matching Conference” Foster Co-operation between Macao and Hubei

MACAU, September 10 - The “Hubei-Macao Business Matching Conference” hosted by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao was held on 5 September during the “Hubei-Wuhan Macao Week”. Nearly 200 business associations and corporate representatives from Hubei and Macao gathered at the venue, joining over 140 business matching talks at the “Hubei-Macao Business Matching Conference” to explore co-operation opportunities in various fields including trade, catering, and large supermarkets. The event aims to enhance the Macao SAR government’s “1+4” strategy for economic diversification, building a platform for interaction and communication between Hubei and Macao enterprises, and create business opportunities for Macao enterprises in Wuhan, particularly in the halal food market.

Two-way Co-operation Opportunities Were Facilitated at the Business Matching Conference

IPIM President Che Weng Keong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Hubei Province Zhang Xiaomei, and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Wuhan City Li Jun, attended the business matching conference, fostering active connections between enterprises from Hubei and Macao.

A Macao company saw great potential in the Wuhan market. At present, around five Wuhan companies have shown interest in this company’s products and wishing to visit Macao for site inspection. Through this event, this Macao company successfully reached collaboration intentions with local counterparts. Additionally, people in Wuhan have high health awareness, many Macao companies are looking forward to leveraging this opportunity to introduce their products to the Central China’s consumer market.

Companies from Wuhan said that this event enabled them to gain a deeper understanding of the business models and product features of Macao companies. And they were also impressed by the the high-quality and the craftsmanship evident in Macao’s products. They hope to use the Macao platform to bring Hubei’s local products and services to global markets, while also attracting more international brands to Wuhan’s consumer market and enrich local industries.

Conducting Investment Promotion to Bolster the Appropriately Diversified Development

To further promote local enterprises to expand business opportunities, IPIM has kept on holding business matching sessions during the “Macao Week” roadshows. Leveraging this precise matching and exchange platform, it has precisely aided enterprises in mathing with partners and seizing investment opportunities, introducing new impetus in Macao’s business landscape and supporting SMEs in exploring the Chinese mainland market.