MPU Hosts the “15th National Games” Macao-wide English Speech Contest with Registration Now Open

MACAU, September 10 - Seizing the opportunity of this year’s joint hosting of the National Games by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) is organizing the 24th Macao-wide English Speech Contest, themed the “15th National Games,” which also serves as the Macao regional round of the “21st Century Cup” National English Speaking Competition. The event is organized by the MPU-Bell Centre of English and is now open for registration. All primary, secondary, and university students in Macao are warmly invited to participate. As one of Macao’s longest-running English speech competitions, this event aims to enhance participants’ English communication skills, logical thinking, and public speaking abilities, providing a platform for local youths aspiring to engage in language, culture, and international exchange to showcase their talents.

This year’s contest takes the “15th National Games” as its theme, guiding students to think deeply about and articulate issues related to national sports development through English speeches. The contest features multiple categories and topics:

“The value of volunteering for the 15th National Games” (University Category)

“The 15th National Games and Macao (Senior High Category)

“How schools can encourage students to do more sport” (Junior High Category)

“The benefits of doing sport” (Upper Primary Category)

“The sport I like the most” (Lower Primary Category)

These topics encourage students to draw from everyday life and express a nuanced understanding of the national sporting event as well as the connections between exercise and health.

The Preliminary Round will take place on October 11 at the MPU–Bell Centre of English, and the Final will be held on November 1 in the MPU Auditorium. Participants in the Primary and High School Categories will be selected by their respective schools, while the University Category is open to all full-time undergraduate students in Macau. Interested university students can submit their application via the online registration system: https://dotnet.mpu.edu.mo/esc. The registration deadline is September 17 for the University Category, and September 19 for the primary and high school categories. For more details, please visit: http://speechcontest.mpu.edu.mo/.

The MPU–Bell Centre of English continues to promote language learning and intercultural exchange, supports the development of Macao as the base for international language testing and training, and further advances the internationalization of local language education.