WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group commences today

MACAU, September 9 - WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, kicked off today (9 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. The first day featured multiple men's and women's singles Round of 32 matches. China’s Lin Shidong, Wang Chuqin and Wang Yidi, as well as Zhu Yuling of Macao, China, delivered stable performances on the opening day, successfully advancing to the Round of 16. The tournament will continue tomorrow (10 September) with more Round of 32 matches.

In the men’s singles, ITTF Men’s World Cup Macao 2025 champion Hugo Calderano from Brazil faced An Jaehyun of the Korea Republic. The match was closely contested, with the first two games going to deuce. Ultimately, Calderano defeated An 3-0 (13-11, 12-10, 11-8). Current world number one Lin Shidong dominated Chinese Taipei’s Kao Cheng-Jui with a straight-set victory (11-5, 11-4, 11-4). He Chon Fai of Macao, China was defeated by France’s Simon Gauzy 0-3 (4-11, 4-11, 5-11) , while world number two Wang Chuqin secured his place in the Round of 16 by defeating Japan’s Sora Matsushima 3-1 (11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 11-4).

In the women’s singles, WTT United States Smash 2025 champion Zhu Yuling secured a commanding victory 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-6) over India’s Sreeja Akula. Meanwhile, Wang Yidi overpowered Kuan Cheok Lam 3-0 (11-3, 11-2, 11-3) to progress to the next round. Also, Japan’s Satsuki Odo played against Shin Yubin of Korea Republic, both battled for full five games, and Odo advanced to the Round of 16 by winning 3-2 (9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9).

The results of 9 September are as follows:

Event Players Result Men's singles Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) 3-0 Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) vs HUANG Youzheng (China) 3-0 Benedikt DUDA (Germany) vs Tomislav PUCAR (Croatia) 3-1 LIN Shidong (China) vs KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) 3-0 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Alexis LEBRUN (France) 3-0 HE Chon Fai (Macao, China) vs Simon GAUZY (France) 0-3 Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) vs WANG Chuqin (China) 1-3 Women's singles ZHU Yuling (Macao, China) vs Sreeja AKULA (India) 3-0 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) 3-2 KUAN Cheok Lam (Macao, China) vs WANG Yidi (China) 0-3 Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) vs Jia Nan YUAN (France) 3-1 Yangzi LIU (Australia) vs Mima ITO (Japan) 0-3 Satsuki ODO (Japan) vs SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) 3-2

The Round of 32 matches will continue tomorrow with two sessions - the first beginning at 11:00 a.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m. China’s Xiang Peng will face Germany’s Patrick Franziska in the men’s singles, while compatriots Sun Yingsha, Kuai Man and Chen Xingtong will face Anna Hursey (Wales), Joo Cheonhui (Korea Republic) and Lily Zhang (USA), respectively.

Match Schedule of 10 September

Event Time Matchup Women's Singles - Round of 32 11:00 KUAI Man (China) vs JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) Men's Singles - Round of 32 11:35 Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) vs Hiroto SHINOZUKA (Japan) Women's Singles - Round of 32 12:10 Lily ZHANG (USA) vs CHEN Xingtong (China) Men's Singles - Round of 32 12:45 Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) vs OH Junsung ( Korea Republic) Women's Singles - Round of 32 13:20 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) vs Hana GODA (Egypt) Men's Singles - Round of 32 13:55 LEE Sang Su ( Korea Republic) vs Thibault PORET (France) Women's Singles - Round of 32 14:30 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Anna HURSEY (Wales) Men's Singles - Round of 32 15:05 Kanak JHA (USA) vs Dang QIU (Germany) Women's Singles - Round of 32 18:30 HUANG Yi-Hua (Chinese Taipei) vs Hina HAYATA (Japan) Men's Singles - Round of 32 19:05 Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) vs XIANG Peng (China) Women's Singles - Round of 32 19:40 Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) vs Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) Men's Singles - Round of 32 20:15 Anders LIND (Denmark) vs Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) Women's Singles - Round of 32 20:50 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs WANG Manyu (China)

