Subscription period for the Year of the Horse commemorative coins ends this Friday (12 September)

MACAU, September 10 - The online subscription period for the 2026 Year of the Horse commemorative coins will end at 6:00pm on 12 September 2025 (Friday). AMCM would like to remind Macao residents who are interested in subscribing for the said coins to complete the online subscription process before the mentioned deadline.

The Horse commemorative coins comprise a 1 oz Silver Proof Coin, a 5 oz Silver Proof Coin and a 0.5 oz Gold Proof Coin. In the event of oversubscription, the allotment for each type of commemorative coins will be determined by computer balloting. The ballot results will be communicated via SMS messages on 19 September 2025. Subscribers can also browse the ballot results on AMCM Online service system of commemorative coins from that day onwards (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html).

For enquiries, please visit our webpage or call our hotline at 28565071 or 28565072.