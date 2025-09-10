Hubei, Macao and Hengqin Industries Operators Participate in the Promotion Seminar to Promote New Synergistic Models

MACAU, September 10 - The “2025 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Wuhan)” took place in Wuhan on 5 September under the theme “Wuhan, Macao and Hengqin Collaborating to Chart a Regional Development Blueprint”, attracting over 150 representatives from the government departments and the MICE sector from these three regions, covering a number of fields such as MICE, tourism, cross-border e-commerce, and scientific and technological research and development. They have explored innovative approaches for co-operation in the MICE industry between Hubei, Macao and Hengqin, with a view to attracting more convention and exhibition projects to be held in Macao and Hengqin.

Hubei and Macao Industry Players Jointly Exploring Macao-Hengqin New MICE Model

This event was jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. Attendees included IPIM President Che Weng Keong, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone Wu Chuangwei, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Wuhan Municipal People’s Government Li Jun, Vice President of the Wuhan Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Ren Jian, and Director of the Convention and Exhibition Department of the Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Commerce Wang An.

At the event, IPIM President Che Weng Keong introduced the favourable MICE policies and business environment of Macao and Hengqin, promoting business connections among enterprises in Macao, Hengqin and Wuhan, and the joint exploration of the business opportunities. He also took the opportunity to announce the upcoming “Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo” (AIE) slated to take place from 4 to 6 December in both Macao and Hengqin as a “multi-venue event”. Mr. Wu Chuangwei stated that the Co-operation Zone was committed to creating an international and market-oriented first-class business environment, and sincerely invited Wuhan enterprises to leverage the integrated platform of Macao and Hengqin to expand into the global market.

The Promotion Seminar was accompanied by extensive business exchanges and interactions, capturing the interest of MICE practitioners in Wuhan towards the new Macao-Hengqin MICE model for the global connection. They were particularly interested in the synergistic advantages of the two regions in terms of venues, resources and policies. As Wuhan also has similar MICE support policies, the two regions can complement each other in the MICE industry and further explore co-operation opportunities in the industry in the future. The representatives from Macao MICE industry have actively introduced the advantages of their abundant venue resources and hotel supporting facilities, including the world-class hardware and software facilities which make Macao an ideal destination for conventions and exhibitions. At the same time, with the huge market for MICE events in the Pearl River Delta region, and Macao’s unique advantage of “One Fair, Two Venues” model, it was hoped that this Promotion Seminar could attract more Wuhan MICE events to Macao.

Strong Engagement Achieved at Nine Promotional Events with Rising Brand Influence

The “Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar” has been held since July 2024 in many mainland cities, such as Shenzhen, Foshan, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Hangzhou (in chronological order). Wuhan is the ninth stop of the event. The Promotion Seminar has attracted over 1,000 participants from MICE, tourism and other industries. These promotional endeavours actively advocated the innovative MICE collaboration model between Macao and Hengqin. With the growing impact of the brand “MICE² Macao x Hengqin”, the development prospects of “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Shared Results” have been broadened.