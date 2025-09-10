The Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary will be closed to the public from September 17

MACAU, September 10 - In response to the demand of the Macau Catholic Diocese for the use of St. Joseph’s Seminary, the “Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary” established by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and the Macau Catholic Diocese will be closed to the public from September 17. The exhibition contents of the treasure can be reviewed on the website of the Diocesan Department of Historical Archives and Cultural Heritage.

Since 7th October 2016, IC and the Macau Catholic Diocese have established the “Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary” within the seminary, demonstrating a variety of religious artworks, church literature, ceremonial items, and related multimedia data of great historical value. During this period, multiple guided tours and educational activities were also held, attracting tens of thousands of Macao citizens, and tourists from all over the world to visit, providing its visitors with rich religious and historical cultural experiences.

After both parties cooperated nearly nine years, the treasure has achieved remarkable results in educational promotion, cultural preservation, and academic research, allowing visitors to understand the vital role of Catholicism in Macao’s urban development. Both parties will continue to deepen their collaboration in religious art, religious relics, and world cultural heritage in the future, providing the local community with higher-quality and more inspiring historical and cultural resources, and facilitating the preservation and inheritance of Macao’s religion and culture.

Members of the public who wish to view the exhibition content of the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary again may log in to the “Online Exhibition Catalog” (www.macauddahpc.org/treasure-of-sacred-art-of-st-josephs-seminary), the website of the Diocesan Department of Historical Archives and Cultural Heritage for virtual reality browsing. For inquiries, please call 8397 5221.