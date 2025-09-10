Two subsidy schemes of IAM to open for applications from mid-September

MACAU, September 10 - With the aim of encouraging and assisting local associations to hold characteristic activities, enriching the leisure life of the public and promoting the harmonious development of the community, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to launch the “Municipal Affairs Bureau Subsidy Scheme 2026” and the “Subsidy Scheme for Operation Allowance of Large-scale Integrated Community Service Facility in 2026”. The two subsidy schemes will be open for applications starting from 15 September and the deadline for receipt of documents is on 15 October.

When reviewing the applications for the “Municipal Affairs Bureau Subsidy Scheme 2026”, IAM will examine the content of activities, the effect in IAM’s fulfilment of duties, the rationality of budgeted expenditure, and other factors. Each eligible association can submit 25 applications at the maximum. In addition, the “Subsidy Scheme for Operation Allowance of Large-scale Integrated Community Service Facility in 2026” provides operation allowance for a large-scale integrated community service facility that offers cultural, recreational and social services to the public. IAM will examine the daily operation conditions and scale of the facility, the service content, the rationality of budgeted expenditure and other factors. There is only one quota for this subsidy scheme. For more details about the two subsidy schemes, the public can browse the IAM website https://www.iam.gov.mo/e/apms-cr/adminDefault/254.

IAM encourages associations with the intention to apply for the subsidy schemes to make their applications via the “Business & Associations Platform”, while they can also submit the application documents to any of the public service locations of IAM by mail or in-person visits. The relevant forms can be downloaded from the IAM website https://www.iam.gov.mo/e/eform-cr/itemlist. For enquiries, the public can call 8591 2355 or 8591 2366.