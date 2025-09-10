【Intricate design•carry on motorsport culture】“Macao Grand Prix Museum X The Pirelli Legend” – Racing Tyres Theme Exhibition is unveiled today (10 September)

MACAU, September 10 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”) partners with Pirelli, the Italian tyre manufacturer with its legacy of speed for over a century, in holding the “Macao Grand Prix Museum X The Pirelli Legend” – Racing Tyres Theme Exhibition. A variety of motorsport tyres are exhibited for museum visitors to gain a closer picture of motor racing culture in different dimensions. The public is welcome to visit the exhibition running from 10 September 2025 to 2 March 2026.

A window onto intricate dimensions of motorsport

The theme exhibition was officially inaugurated at the basement of the Museum today (10 September). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes highlighted in her speech that coming from Italy, Pirelli has been dedicated to tire manufacturing for over a century. Throughout a long history, the company has been advancing the way forward in relentless pursuit of technical excellence and product innovation. She anticipated that visitors can gain new insights into the sophisticated techniques behind motor races from a fresh angle offered by the theme exhibition. It represents MGTO and Pirelli’s concerted effort to spread and carry on the motorsport culture. Leveraging this unique iconic event, MGTO is branding Macao as a destination that offers a fascinating blend of trip experiences in sports events and more areas.

The core of drive behind motor races

CEO of Pirelli APAC, Andrea Maganzani, remarked that this exhibition is more than a showcase of Pirelli’s motorsport journey. It is a celebration of the passion, innovation, and sustainability that define the future of racing. He hoped that it inspires visitors with a comprehensive understanding of motorsport’s technical heartbeat—the tyre.

The artistry of tyre design on display

The theme exhibition displays nine types of tyres, including the special-edition tyre imprinted with the dragon pattern – donated by Pirelli to the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee last year, one Formula-one tyre and seven motorsport tyre models used in the Macau Grand Prix. This theme exhibition offers motorsport enthusiasts a close encounter with Pirelli’s exquisite art of tyre design, a window onto the core technique behind the unparalleled speed of racing cars. Exhibition visitors can also embark on a video journey from the intricate molding and assembly of top-notch tyres in Pirelli’s factory in Milan, to the top gear moments on Macao’s Guia Circuit.

Founded in 1872, Pirelli is one of the biggest tyre manufacturers in the world nowadays. The company marks its swift presence in over 350 two/four-wheel motor and motorcycle races worldwide annually, including being the global tyre partner of the Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 World Championships organized by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Formula Regional European Championship and GT World Challenge. Pirelli also participates in the most prestigious and legendary sport events in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Macau Grand Prix. Organizing the “Macao Grand Prix Museum X The Pirelli Legend” – Racing Tyres Theme Exhibition in collaboration with Pirelli, the Museum aims to instill a deeper understanding and love for the Macau Grand Prix in the society, while carrying on the motorsport culture by creating a fun educational experience for museumgoers.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.