WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group– first round action continues

MACAU, September 10 - WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, continued its second day of competition (10 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. China’s Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong and Kuai Man advanced to the Round of 16. The tournament continues tomorrow (11 September) with the remaining six Round of 32 matches, followed by the Round of 16.

In the women’s singles, Sun Yingsha faced Anna Hursey of Wales. Although Hursey managed to level the score at 1-1, Sun demonstrated her superior strength to prevail 3-1 (11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-4). Kuai Man also secured a 3-1 victory (6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7) against Joo Cheonhui of Korea Republic. Chen Xingtong produced a commanding performance, defeating Lily Zhang of the USA in straight games (11-1, 11-8, 11-6). Elsewhere, Wang Manyu advanced to the Round of 16 after her opponent, Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei, withdrew due to injury.

In the men’s singles, China’s Xiang Peng faced Patrick Franziska of Germany in a closely contested match. The two players were evenly matched and battled through five games, with Franziska ultimately prevailing 3-2 (10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 1-11, 12-10) to advance to the Round of 16, while Xiang fell short. Korea Republic’s Oh Junsung faced a stern test against Shunsuke Togami of Japan. After the score was tied at two games apiece (15-13, 2-11, 15-13, 9-11), the match was decided in a final game, where Oh clinched victory 11-9 to advance. He will meet top seed Lin Shidong in the next round. In another match, Germany’s Dang Qiu showcased his skills to defeat Kanak Jha of the USA 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-6) and progress to the Round of 16.

The results of 10 September are as follows:

Event Players Result Men’s singles Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) vs Hiroto SHINOZUKA (Japan) 3-1 Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) vs OH Junsung (Korea Republic) 2-3 LEE Sang Su (Korea Republic) vs Thibault PORET (France) 0-3 Kanak JHA (USA) vs Dang QIU (Germany) 0-3 Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) vs XIANG Peng (China) 3-2 Anders LIND (Denmark) vs Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) 3-1 Women’s singles KUAI Man (China) vs JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) 3-1 Lily ZHANG (USA) vs CHEN Xingtong (China) 0-3 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) vs Hana GODA (Egypt) 3-1 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Anna HURSEY (Wales) 3-1 HUANG Yi-Hua (Chinese Taipei) vs Hina HAYATA(Japan) 0-3 Elizabeta SAMARA(Romania) vs Miwa HARIMOTO(Japan) 0-3 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs WANG Manyu (China) 0-3

Tomorrow’s (11 September) schedule will feature the remaining six Round of 32 matches. In the men’s singles, China’s Chen Yuanyu and Xue Fei will face Omar Assar of Egypt and Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, respectively, while Sweden’s Anton Kallberg will take on Korea Republic’s Jang Woojin. In the women’s singles, Chen Yi of China will play Kim Nayoung of Korea Republic; Hong Kong, China’s Doo Hoi Kem will meet Minhyung Jee of Australia; and Britt Eerland of the Netherlands will battle Ying Han of Germany for a place in the next round.

The Round of 16 matches will commence following the completion of the Round of 32, including Macao, China’s Zhu Yuling against Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi, China’s Wang Chuqin against Denmark’s Jonathan Groth, and China’s Wang Yidi against Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz.

Match Schedule of 11 September

Event Time Matchup Men's Singles - Round of 32 11:00 CHEN Yuanyu (China) vs Omar ASSAR (Egypt) Women's Singles - Round of 32 11:35 DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs Minhyung JEE (Australia) Men's Singles - Round of 32 12:10 XUE Fei (China) vs Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) Women's Singles - Round of 32 12:45 Britt EERLAND (Netherlands) vs Ying HAN (Germany) Men's Singles - Round of 32 13:20 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs JANG Woojin (South Korea) Women's Singles - Round of 32 13:55 CHEN Yi (China) vs KIM Nayeong (South Korea) Men's Singles - Round of 16 18:30 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Simon GAUZY (France) Women's Singles - Round of 16 19:05 Adriana DIAZ（Puerto Rico）vs WANG Yidi（China） Men's Singles - Round of 16 19:40 Jonathan GROTH（Denmark）vs WANG Chuqin（China） Women's Singles - Round of 16 20:15 ZHU Yuling（Macao, China）vs Bruna TAKAHASHI （Brazil） Men's Singles - Round of 16 20:50 Benedikt DUDA（Germany）vs Thibault PORET（France）

Members of the public and tourists may continue to purchase tickets through the Maoyan mobile app and mini-program. Each person may purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Admission is required for all spectators aged three and above, while children under three who do not occupy a seat may enter free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may bring only one child with free admission, and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public and tourists to purchase tickets only through authorized channels and strongly advise against reselling tickets at inflated prices.

Holders of tickets for 11 September may enter the venue 60 minutes before the first match of each session. Those who pre-booked tickets via the MacauTicket.com website or its mobile application may collect them at the on-site ticketing service counter starting two hours before the first match of the day. To collect tickets, purchasers must present their booking confirmation, the registered phone number, and a valid identification document. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the purchaser, they must present the booking confirmation, the registered phone number, a copy of the purchaser’s identification document, an authorization letter, and their own valid identification.

For details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo, the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.