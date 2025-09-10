MDC and Great Rivers Habitat Alliance hosting Mentored Duck Hunts in St. Charles County this Fall

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance (GRHA) is offering mentored duck hunting opportunities for youth and first-time hunters. These will take place at the GRHA’s Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center in St. Charles. The hunts will be conducted October through December and are open to both adults and youths ages 11-15 who are new to hunting. Guided by experienced mentors in a supportive hands-on environment, they are designed to provide a safe, educational introduction to waterfowl hunting.

All hunts require advanced online registration. For a complete list of the dates for each hunt and registration links, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ok3.

Participants must be hunter education certified and attend a mandatory clinic on either Sept. 29 or Oct. 28 at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. This clinic will cover safety, clothing, firearms, ammo, duck biology, hunting techniques and more.

Participants ages 16–64 will also need to have a valid small game hunting permit, migratory bird hunting permit, and conservation stamp. All participants will be paired with knowledgeable mentors who will offer hands-on instruction in duck identification, calling, safety, and ethical hunting practices.

Space is limited, and participants will be selected with preference given to youth and first-time hunters. MDC anticipates more applicants than available spots; selected participants will be notified via email.

The partnership with GRHA and the Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center is part of MDC’s commitment to increasing access to the outdoors while fostering a lifelong connection to conservation and wildlife. The site plays a critical role in supporting migratory bird populations and is now being utilized for responsible hunting and nature education.

These mentored duck hunts are some of several new programs focused on helping the next generation of hunters gain the experience and confidence needed to participate in Missouri’s long-standing waterfowl hunting traditions.

For more information, contact:

Bryant Hertel – bryant.hertel@mdc.mo.gov

Scott Boyd – scott.boyd@mdc.mo.gov



