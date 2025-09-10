Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off winners announced at the N.C. Mountain State Fair

FLETCHER – Dana Peterson of Benson, took home Grand Champion honors in the recent Got to Be NC Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off held at the N.C. Mountain State Fair in Fletcher. David Murray of Snow Hill placed second and Ralph LeGrand of Goldsboro finished in third place.

Eight teams spent the day slowly cooking whole hogs over their choice of wood, charcoal or gas. Judges evaluated the hogs on appearance, color, skin crispness, moisture, taste of meat and sauce, and completeness. The meat cooked during the event was donated to the Tuscola High School FFA chapter and sold to raise money for its programs.

“Champion Credit Union was honored to be part of the Got to Be NC Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off,” said Noralynn Gudger, director of marketing for Champion Credit Union. “It was inspiring to see our community come together in support of the agriculture departments, celebrating students’ passions while creating opportunities for them to experience more.”

This year’s Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off was made possible with the support of the local community, including pork sponsor Bone Suckin’ Sauce and award sponsors Champion Credit Union and the N.C. Soybean Producers Association. Other sponsors include Apple Brandy Prime Cuts and Looper Farms.

“It was an honor to support this year’s Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off at the Mountain State Fair and connect with the future of farming through the FFA,” said Sandi Ford of Bone Suckin’ Foods. “We congratulate all the talented teams who competed and proudly introduce our new Bone Suckin’® Eastern Vinegar sauce.”

The Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off is part of the N.C. Pork Council’s series of competitions. Winners from this year’s contest at the Mountain State Fair qualify for the state championship, which will take place next spring.

“Congratulations to the teams that competed in the Got to Be NC Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off at the Mountain State Fair,” said Charles Hall, executive director of the N.C. Soybean Producers Association. “Barbecue is an important part of North Carolina’s culinary heritage, and we’re proud to support North Carolina’s swine industry and whole hog barbeque traditions.”

The Mountain State Fair runs through Sept. 14, and showcases the people, agricultural heritage and traditions that make Western North Carolina unique. For more information, visit the Mountain State Fair website.

Got to Be NC is the official statewide marketing program of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program connects consumers with locally grown, raised, caught and made products, supporting farmers, food businesses and communities across the state. By promoting “local” as a trusted brand, Got to Be NC helps strengthen N.C.’s agricultural economy while giving consumers more opportunities to buy fresh, authentic products grown and made close to home. For more information on where to buy Got to Be NC products, or to join the program, visit www.gottobenc.com.

-mmw-2