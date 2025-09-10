DPS Seizes Estimated $2.2 Million Worth of Cocaine in Starr Co. (South Texas Region)
WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), during Operation Lone Star, seized approximately 69 pounds of cocaine during a joint operation with U.S. Border Patrol in Starr Co.
On Sept. 7, 2025, just after 2:30 p.m., the Texas Rangers Special Operations Group (SOG) and Border Patrol Agents observed four subjects wearing camouflage and carrying backpacks who had crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico near US-83 in Rio Grande City, Texas. When the SOG attempted to intercept the group, the subjects threw their backpacks, fled toward the river and swam back into Mexico.
A search of the area led to the recovery of two backpacks containing 30 bundles of cocaine wrapped in brown tape. The bundles weighed approximately 69 pounds and have a street value of $2,208,000.
This remains an active investigation by DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Border Patrol.
###(DPS – South Texas Region)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.