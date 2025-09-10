DPS Seizes Estimated $2.2 Million Worth of Cocaine in Starr Co. (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), during Operation Lone Star, seized approximately 69 pounds of cocaine during a joint operation with U.S. Border Patrol in Starr Co.

On Sept. 7, 2025, just after 2:30 p.m., the Texas Rangers Special Operations Group (SOG) and Border Patrol Agents observed four subjects wearing camouflage and carrying backpacks who had crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico near US-83 in Rio Grande City, Texas. When the SOG attempted to intercept the group, the subjects threw their backpacks, fled toward the river and swam back into Mexico.

A search of the area led to the recovery of two backpacks containing 30 bundles of cocaine wrapped in brown tape. The bundles weighed approximately 69 pounds and have a street value of $2,208,000.

This remains an active investigation by DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Border Patrol.

