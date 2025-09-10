FOLIOMAX AI Launches Smarter Tools for Client Acquisition, Proposals & Rebalancing

Evenz Escarne, Founder & CEO of FolioMax launches its next-generation wealth management platform, giving financial advisors smarter tools for portfolio analysis, proposal generation, and SMA rebalancing.

FolioMax delivers portfolio analysis, client-ready proposals, and precision SMA rebalancing—empowering financial advisors to grow and retain clients.

FOLIOMAX AI brings clarity to wealth management,” said Evenz Escarne, Founder & CEO. “It empowers advisors to analyze portfolios, create proposals, and rebalance with precision.” — Evenz Escarne

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOLIOMAX AI Unveils Platform to Redefine Wealth Management

FOLIOMAX AI, a fintech innovator founded by financial veteran Evenz Escarne, today announced the launch of the FOLIOMAX AI Platform—a breakthrough wealth management solution that delivers instant portfolio clarity, advanced proposal generation, and precision SMA rebalancing.

In today’s competitive financial services industry, advisors need tools that do more than just crunch numbers. They need solutions that accelerate client acquisition, streamline portfolio analysis, and ensure disciplined investment management. FOLIOMAX AI was built for exactly this purpose, combining institutional-grade analytics with an intuitive, advisor-friendly interface.

Three Core Modules to Transform Advisor Workflows

(1) MAX-IQ – “See what your prospect holds. Know what their portfolio needs.”

Designed for smarter client acquisition, MAX-IQ instantly analyzes complex account statements and provides clear insights into:

- Asset and sub-asset class allocations

- Income and cash flow summaries

- Top holdings and stock overlap reports

- Sector exposure and fee breakdowns

By turning complexity into clarity, MAX-IQ equips advisors with actionable insights that fuel more productive client conversations.

(2) MAX Proposal Generation – “From insights to impact.”

Once portfolios are understood, advisors can seamlessly move to client-ready proposals. This module delivers:

- Current vs. proposed portfolio comparisons aligned with client goals

- Tax-aware analytics and transparent “all-in” fee calculators

- Monte Carlo simulations to project future outcomes

- Back-testing for risk and performance across market cycles

With MAX Proposal Generation, financial advisors can confidently present strategies that demonstrate value and build client trust.

(3) MAX SMA Rebalancer – “Precision rebalancing, built around your clients.”

For firms managing separately managed accounts (SMAs), this tool ensures a disciplined, scalable, and transparent approach. Features include:

- Portfolio dashboards with market value, cost basis, and gains/losses

- Sleeve-level analysis with target tracking

- Automated trade generation across accounts

- Consolidated rollups for streamlined execution

The SMA Rebalancer empowers advisors to keep portfolios aligned with strategy while minimizing errors and improving efficiency.

Built for Advisors, By Advisors

“FOLIOMAX AI was built to bring clarity where there’s complexity,” said Evenz Escarne, Founder & CEO of FOLIOMAX AI. “We’re giving wealth managers the kind of precision and insight that once required entire teams—now delivered in one seamless platform.”

With FOLIOMAX AI, wealth managers can move from discovery to proposal to execution in a single workflow, strengthening client relationships and driving measurable outcomes.

About FOLIOMAX AI

FOLIOMAX AI is a next-generation wealth management platform designed to help financial advisors and investment professionals unlock deeper insights, deliver polished client proposals, and execute precise rebalancing strategies. Founded by industry veteran Evenz Escarne, a former Senior Vice President at BNY Mellon with more than 20 years of experience in portfolio management, FOLIOMAX AI combines institutional-level analytics with a modern fintech approach.

For more information, visit www.foliomax.com

or connect with Evenz Escarne on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/evenzescarne

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.