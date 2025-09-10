Submit Release
Economic Development Group Lauds AI Horizons Showcase and Urges Focus on 'Long-Term Job Creation'

RIDC Leader Urges Strategic Regional Mobilization

We now need our regional leaders to mobilize in a strategic, unified campaign to support actively the growth and location of companies and to stimulate long-term job creation.”
— Donald F. Smith, Jr., President of RIDC
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald F. Smith, Jr., President of the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC), offered the following comments on the AI Horizons conference, which will bring together leaders from around the region to discuss the future of the AI economy:

“AI Horizons is another tremendous opportunity to showcase our region's assets: global leaders in research like Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, access to talent, abundant energy supply and a critical mass of early and growth stage companies in the AI space. We now need our regional leaders to mobilize in a strategic, unified campaign to support actively the growth and location of companies, to prepare and market the best pad ready sites, and to stimulate the long-term job creation that is the core mission of economic development. We have some momentum. Visibility is good. And the collection of talent at AI Horizons is impressive. Let's celebrate AI Horizons and get to work on the long-term job creation that is the bottom line we all need to keep in sight.”

