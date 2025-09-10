Megan Merid Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Inclusive Beauty

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megan Merid, founder of Such a Pretty Face, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how inclusivity, purpose, and empathy shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Merid explores the importance of creating beauty that’s inclusive of every age, size, and skin tone, and breaks down how aligning products and purpose can drive lasting change.“Every product, post, and pitch should align with your deeper mission,” said Merid.Megan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/megan-merid

