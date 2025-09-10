Ageless Aesthetics Recognized as Top Medical Spa of the Year by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB)

Ageless Aesthetics will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses annual awards gala in Las Vegas

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Aesthetics, a leader in luxury aesthetics and anti-aging medicine, has been named Top Medical Spa of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This honor highlights the leadership of Shelley Clayton, MSN, FNP-BC, Founder and Owner, whose vision and expertise have propelled Ageless Aesthetics to national recognition. Since opening in 2017, Shelley has expanded to three thriving Indiana locations and earned dozens of industry accolades, including Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner, Top Women in Aesthetic Medicine, IAOTP Empowered Woman of the Year, Top Business Owner of the Decade in Aesthetics, and recognition in Indianapolis Monthly as the Face of Medical Spas.Shelley’s journey began in 2017 when she opened the first Ageless Aesthetics location with a vision of bringing luxury, science-driven treatments to Indiana. What started as a single clinic has grown into three award-winning medical spas, recognized nationally for excellence in aesthetics and anti-aging care. Through relentless dedication, advanced training, and a commitment to natural, transformative results, Shelley has built a brand that blends artistry with innovation and has become a trusted leader in the medical aesthetics industry.Ageless Aesthetics is renowned for its advanced treatments, including Botox and dermal fillers, biostimulators like Sculptra and Radiesse, PDO thread lifting, Sofwave skin tightening, RF microneedling, CO₂ laser resurfacing, and medical-grade chemical peels. Known for delivering natural, lasting outcomes, the practice sets new benchmarks in patient experience and results.Shelley’s advanced training includes certifications in neuromodulator techniques, PDO thread lifting, and laser resurfacing. Her meticulous technique and artistic eye have earned her a reputation as a trusted authority in facial balancing, anti-aging strategies, and long-term aesthetic planning.As a result of this award, Ageless Aesthetics will be featured in IAOTB’s annual Global Business Spotlight and formally honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December, celebrating the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTB and IAOTP, stated:“Ageless Aesthetics exemplifies the vision, innovation, and impact we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree. Shelley Clayton’s leadership and dedication to excellence set a standard for the aesthetics industry, and we are proud to welcome her into our international network of innovators.”For media inquiries or to learn more about Ageless Aesthetics and upcoming initiatives, please email director of marketing, Katie@agelessindy.com or visit https://agelessindy.com About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets, including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com.

