Rubina Chadha Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubina Chadha, founder of Inner Design, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how mindfulness, breathwork, and creative leadership foster authentic growth and resilience.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Chadha explores the power of aligning with one’s true self, and breaks down how self-awareness and emotional intelligence can drive lasting change.“True success is measured by the positive impact you have on others’ lives and their growth,” said Chadha.Rubina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/rubina-chadha

