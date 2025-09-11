TRUE STORY REVEALS TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR STRUGGLE AGAINST EATING DISORDERS

Like so many thousands of eating disorder victims, at 5' 5", and weighing only 85 pounds, Jessica looked in the mirror and delusionally saw the reflection of an extremely heavy woman.

There are two types of people with eating disorders: those who live, and those who die.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Behnke, Brown County Department of Public Health, in his recent article entitled “Understanding Eating Disorders,” wrote, “Eating disorders are a complex and life-threatening mental health condition that affects more people than you might realize. An estimated 9% of the U.S. population, or 28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. 10,200 deaths each year are the direct result of an eating disorder. That amounts to one death in the U.S. every 52 minutes.”

“More must be done to prevent this disease,” notes eating disorder expert Ira M. Sacker, M.D. (“Regaining Your Self,” “Dying to Be Thin”). “Once an eating disorder begins, especially if it is left unchecked or improperly treated, it can kill its victim.”

Many believe the myth that eating disorders are restricted to teenage girls. Marc A. Zimmer, Ph.D., an acclaimed eating disorders specialist, and N.R. Mitgang, a noted biographer, disprove this myth in their new audio book, “The Mirror Lied.”

“The Mirror Lied” is based on the true story of Jessica Gordon, who suffered for twenty-five years as she fought for her life against her battles with anorexia and bulimia. Told in Jessica's voice, and based on extensive interviews with her, “The Mirror Lied” pulls listeners into Jessica’s world of pain and witness her life and death struggles to overcome this debilitating disorder against seemingly insurmountable odds. They also meet the people who fought to save her life.

Woven throughout her story is important information about the habits and motivations of people trapped in the world of eating disorders. Listeners learn to identify behaviors that point to these complex and confusing disorders and how to provide support.

To quote Jessica: “To those in recovery, stay there. To those who seek help, may you find a good therapist who knows how to help you. To those in denial of their eating disorder problem – heaven help you.”

“The Mirror Lied” audio book, narrated by Dorothy Fenwick, is available on:

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/7u9SSjjSRHcRXf8kytBa7i

Audiobooks

https://www.audiobooks.com/audiobook/mirror-lied-based-on-a-true-story/936810?qId=17e583f3852147fe8f6c08c32043d362&pos=1

BookBeat

https://www.bookbeat.com/uk/book/the-mirror-lied-1675472

Hoopla

https://www.hoopladigital.com/audiobook/the-mirror-lied-marc-a-zimmer/18470231

Kobo

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/the-mirror-lied-1?sId=d11c149c-7699-4dd1-95c3-00f9d2659dc8

“The Mirror Lied” Paperback/Kindle editions, the former #1 Bestseller on Amazon, is also available:

https://www.amazon.com/Mirror-Lied-struggle-anorexia-addiction-ebook/dp/B003PPDCXY/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1285510847&sr=8-2

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.