WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Sales Training Software Market Reach USD 12.2 Billion by 2034 Growing at 13.5% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global sales training software market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2034.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 300 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325805 Driving FactorsThe increase in focus on upskilling and reskilling the workforce to meet evolving customer expectations is a significant driver of the sales coaching software market. The rapid technological advancements such as AI, CRM tools, data analytics, driven by the demand for continuous sales team training, as companies strive to stay competitive and maximize the effectiveness of emerging tools, drive the sales training software market growth. In addition, the surge in the adoption of remote and hybrid work models has led to upsurge in the demand for flexible communication tools, enhanced digital collaboration platforms, and the development of new strategies for managing teams and engaging customers in virtual environments. Furthermore, the government's regulations in sectors like finance, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals demand strict compliance, leading organizations to implement effective training programs. These programs ensure that sales teams are well-informed, reduce legal risks, and uphold industry standards and integrity, fueling market growth.Market SegmentationThe sales training software market is segmented into deployment mode, enterprise size, end user industry, and region. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprise and SMEs. As per end user industry, the market is classified into IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, automotive, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competition Analysis:The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the Sales Training Software market are Salesforce, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Salesloft, Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Allego, Inc., Mindmatrix Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Limited, Mindtickle Inc., SalesHood Inc., SmartWinnr, Inc., uQualio, Gong.io Ltd, Secondnature AI Inc., Paradiso Solutions Corporation, Kyndryl, Inc., ONBOARD SOFTWARE LTD., Salesken Inc, Jiminny, Inc., iSpring, and Showpad Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Sales Training Software industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A325805 By deployment mode, the cloud segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to its scalability, lower upfront costs, easy integration with existing systems, and the growing preference for remote and hybrid work environments that require flexible and accessible solutions.By enterprise size, the SMEs segment witnessed significant growth due to increasing digital transformation initiatives, cost-effectiveness of API-based solutions, and the need for improved customer engagement tools that enhance operational efficiency without large infrastructure investments.By end-user industry, the healthcare sector is expected to register the highest growth, due to the rising need for accurate medical transcription, documentation of patient interactions, and the integration of voice recognition technologies into electronic health records (EHRs) to reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sales-training-software-market/purchase-options Recent Developments in the Sales Training Software Market● In February 2024, FranklinCovey, one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, announced the launch of a new state of the art sales training solution, Helping Clients Succeed: Strikingly Different Selling. FranklinCovey‐™s cutting edge approach integrates a sophisticated, flexible platform that enables participants to seamlessly learn within the natural flow of their work. The results are compelling, with documented metrics for every client highlighting an impressive adoption rate exceeding 70%.● In May 2023, Sandler and CoachEm signed a partnership agreement that combines the proven Sandler training techniques with the first of its kind CoachEm AI coaching execution platform designed to reinforce coaching best practices and deliver sustainable business results. Specifically, the licensing agreement enables CoachEm to sell and facilitate Sandler‐™s Sales Leader Growth Series and add Sandler‐™s proven micro-learning modules as a content offering within CoachEm‐™s recommendation engine..● In March 2023, Sandler, the leading global sales training firm, just announced a strategic partnership with Humantic AI, which is set to expand Sandler‐™s legacy into the age of AI. This partnership follows a two-pronged approach. The first directive is to equip Sandler‐™s trainers, franchisees, and customers with Humantic AI‐™s buyer intelligence solution. The goal is to keep the human element of sales intact while keeping up with the evolving landscape. In the future, given their strong mission alignment, the two companies also plan to collaborate in significant ways in terms of product and content.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 