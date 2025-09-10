The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Today, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to implement President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda and restore our fighting force to greatness, deterring our adversaries and ensuring our national security. This legislation codifies all or parts of 15 of President Trump’s Executive Orders and over 30 legislative provisions requested by the Administration.

The FY26 NDAA specifically focuses on reforming our broken acquisition system. Our current system is slow, inefficient, and doesn’t meet the needs of our warfighters – threatening our security and keeping us stuck in the past. The SPEED Act gets rid of burdensome red tape to streamline the delivery and development of new capabilities that our warfighters desperately need. It establishes the BOOST program to align promising technologies with operational needs, removes regulatory burdens, and speeds up the requirements process for defense acquisition.

To ensure our warfighters are supported, the legislation includes a 3.8 percent pay raise for all servicemembers, widens access to healthcare and childcare, and improves housing and education. Additionally, the bill works to counter adversaries such as China and enhance U.S. posture in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthen nuclear deterrence and missile defense, and fund Trump priorities such as the Golden Dome, F-47, autonomous systems, and new battle force ships. The bill also fully funds the deployment of troops to the border and authorizes almost $1 billion to combat drug traffickers.

While investing in innovation and streamlining development to ensure our fighting force remains the strongest in the world, the FY26 NDAA also cuts woke programs and wasteful spending to keep our Armed Forces focused on their core mission: keeping our nation safe. Our legislation cuts DEI programs, bans Critical Race Theory, ends ‘Green New Scam’ initiatives, stops affirmative action at service academies, and saves $20 billion with DOGE cuts and reforms.

As threats to our national security grow more complex, we must make certain our fighting force is ready to meet the challenge, and that means delivering the capabilities our warfighters need when they need them. This legislation does just that.

