MotoPress Launches New WordPress Calendar Plugin for Hourly, Daily, and Nightly Rentals

MotoPress Booking Calendar Plugin

MotoPress brings a visual WordPress booking calendar for hourly, daily & nightly rentals. Bike shops, rehearsal studios, property companies - anyone can use it.

Our WordPress booking plugin family already includes solutions for vacation rentals and for service scheduling. With the MotoPress Booking Calendar, we’re introducing a more universal, flexible tool.” — Oleksandr Matiienko

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MotoPress , the WordPress booking experts are back with their most powerful release yet. Designed for rental and booking businesses of all sizes, the new WordPress Booking Calendar plugin brings:- A visual, user-friendly admin interface.- Availability calnedars with direct bookings.- Hourly, daily, and nightly rentals all in one.- Flexible availability management.- Smart, dynamic pricing for every rental scenario.- Unlimited calendars and rentals.- Calendar-first bookings.- Automated email notifications.- Works with any WordPress theme.- Fully customizable booking and checkout forms.- Payment capabilities.Available in both free and premium versions, it delivers the familiarity of WordPress with the power of inventory and availability management of Booking.com. Premium starts at $49/year with a 7-day free trial, no commissions or hidden fees. A free Booking Calendar plugin version is free forever, with all the essentials and unlimited calendars. The 40% birthday discount is available only until September 19, 2025.With the MotoPress Booking Calendar plugin for WordPress, you’re free to rent out anything, any way you like - from boats by the hour to daily tours or vacation rental stays. There are no limits on calendars, rentals, or booking periods, and you’ll never pay commissions, because WordPress plugins offer fixed annual payments only.Customers get a simple, calendar-first booking experience, choosing their dates directly from a clean, interactive calendar and then adding items to cart.On your side, managing inventory is visual and easy thanks to a React-powered backend calendar where you can click to edit availability, pricing, or rental status, and even apply bulk changes.Need dynamic pricing for rental? Want to sell extras? The MotoPress WordPress Booking Calendar plugin gives you flexibility too: set rates by item or duration, and in the Pro version, add percentage-based or flat fees that adjust automatically to the client’s selection.You also don't need a separate form plugin to add fields or customize a checkout - building booking forms is just as easy with an intuitive drag-and-drop form builder, which also helps you add conditional pricing and client data collection. And when customers want more than one rental, the multi-item checkout lets them book several items or date ranges in a single transaction ( just like a shopping cart)."Our WordPress booking plugin family already includes solutions for vacation rentals - the Hotel Booking plugin - and for service scheduling - the Appointment Booking plugin. With our new release, MotoPress Booking Calendar, we’re introducing a more universal, flexible tool for calendar-first bookings. Combine that with the affordability of WordPress, any business will extremely love it." says Oleksandr Matiienko, MotoPress Product Lead.

WordPress Booking Calendar Plugin - Rent Out Anything Easily!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.