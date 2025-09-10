WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Reach USD 121.07 Billion by 2030 Registering 12.5% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global AIDC market size was valued at USD 37,189 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 121,072 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 300 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13147 Driving FactorsRise in adoption of AIDC solutions drives the growth of the global automatic identification and data capture market. Initially, the COVID-19 pandemic gave way to several obstacles, including the availability of resources and skilled workforce, which affected the growth of the market. However, rise in demand for e-commerce paired with the surge in demand for digital infrastructure across the government and retail sector fueled the market growth.Market SegmentationThe automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into offering, product, technology, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is segregated into hardware, solutions, and services. Based on product, it is segmented into scanner & reader, biometric scanners, printer & recorder, and others. The scanner & reader segment is further segmented into barcode scanners, RFID scanner, smart card reader, magnetic stripe reader, and optical character recognition (OCR). Depending on technology, it is segmented into biometrics, radio frequency identification (RFID), smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR), and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, hospitality, healthcare, government, and others. Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe report analyses top automatic identification and data capture companies operating in the market such as Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, SICK AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Thales, Toshiba, and Zebra Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automatic identification and data capture industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13147 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding one-third of the global automatic identification and data capture market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period.Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on technology, the radio frequency identification segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the smart cards segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global automatic identification and data capture market.● Initially, the pandemic gave way to several obstacles, including the availability of resources and skilled workforce, which affected the growth of the market.● However, rise in demand for e-commerce paired with the surge in demand for digital infrastructure across the government and retail sector fueled the market growth.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 