Produce Now Debuts Fresh Green Drinks, Salads & Clean-Grown Produce — Building the Future of Urban Farming and Ag-Tech

Tulsa Grown. Tulsa Fresh. Produce Now - Better than Organic Food

Tulsa consumers can now enjoy Produce Now’s fresh salads, green drinks, and clean-grown produce.

This isn't just a company, it's a movement.” — Shane Illingworth

TULSA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Produce Now , an Oklahoma-based ag-tech startup, today announced the launch of its fresh green drinks, salads, and clean-grown produce in Tulsa. While the local debut brings pesticide-free, better-than-organic crops to three convenient pickup hubs, the company’s ambitions reach far beyond. By pioneering modular HydroClean™ farming pods, Produce Now is laying the foundation for the next wave of urban farming innovation—one designed to re-engineer how food is grown, distributed, and consumed across America.“We’re not just selling food—we’re rethinking the entire food chain,” said Shane Illingworth, President of Produce Now. “Our mission is to push the limits of urban farming and ag-tech until we’ve built a cleaner, faster system that puts communities first. Just like renewable energy reshaped power, we believe clean-grown food will reshape health and food security. Tulsa is our launchpad, but our sights are set nationwide.”What Makes Produce Now Different• Better than Organic: Pesticide-free, clean-grown produce nurtured in advanced HydroClean™ modular farms.• Food Traceability: Every leafy green, herb, or vegetable can be traced back to its clean, controlled growing environment.• Health Transformation: Designed for people ready to take control of their lifestyle through real, nutrient-dense food.• Sustainability: By reducing food miles from 1,500 to under 15, Produce Now drastically cuts the carbon footprint of every meal.Why It MattersMost, if not all, produce in America travels over 1,500 miles and spends a week in transit before it ever reaches the dinner table. By the time it arrives, freshness and nutrition are already compromised. Produce Now changes that by harvesting locally and distributing directly within Tulsa—ensuring consumers get food that is clean, traceable, and packed with nutrients.Food insecurity impacts more than 48 million Americans, while pesticide use in U.S. agriculture exceeds $35 billion annually. Communities are searching for safer, more local solutions. Produce Now answers that call with an innovative model: scalable modular farms that can be deployed anywhere—from schools and hospitals to churches, food deserts, and urban neighborhoods.Local AvailabilityTulsa consumers can now enjoy Produce Now’s fresh salads, green drinks, and clean-grown produce. Orders can be pre-ordered online for easy pickup or grabbed on the go at three local hub partners. Due to high demand and limited release, availability will be first come, first served.The Produce Now ChallengeProduce Now invites Tulsa residents to join the Produce Now Challenge—a commitment to:1. Taste the Difference: Experience produce, salads, and drinks as they were meant to be—fresh, clean, and pesticide-free.2. Choose Clean Food: Replace hidden chemicals with nutrition you can trust.3. Be Part of the Movement: Support a community-first vision that can transform health across the nation.Investment & Community ImpactProduce Now is currently raising investment through its national campaign on WeFunder, inviting individuals and organizations to own a piece of the future of farming. This is an opportunity for Tulsa—and America—to back a model that blends profitability with impact.“Food is health, and health is wealth,” said Shane Illingworth, President of Produce Now. “This isn’t just a company, it’s a movement. From Tulsa to cities across the U.S., we’re empowering people to take control of what they eat and how it’s grown. That requires community support, national investment, and a belief that food can—and should—be better.”About Produce NowProduce Now is an Oklahoma-based clean food and ag-tech company revolutionizing the way food is grown and delivered. By deploying modular HydroClean™ GrowPods and partnering with local pickup hubs, Produce Now delivers better-than-organic salads, fresh green drinks, and produce grown without pesticides and with full traceability. Its mission is simple: transform health and food security by bringing clean, local nutrition to every community in America.For more information, visit www.producenow.farm or call (918) 578-5012.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.