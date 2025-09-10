Motivforce Appoints New CEO to Spearhead Company Growth

Lincoln Smith, industry veteran, is named CEO at Motivforce, global specialist in loyalty marketing & incentives

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motivforce , a global leader in incentive, loyalty, and engagement solutions, today announced the appointment of Lincoln Smith as Chief Executive Officer.Smith succeeds Nick Merry, who transitions into the role of Managing Director, Strategic Initiatives, and joins David Cox, Founder & Chairman, in continuing to guide Motivforce’s long-term vision.With over 25 years of experience in incentives, loyalty, and go-to-market strategy, Smith will guide Motivforce into its next stage of growth and innovation. He has served as a board member of the Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) and as Past President of the Incentive & Engagement Solution Providers (IESP) board. Most recently, Smith was Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member at HMI Performance Incentives, where he was part of the leadership team that drove growth and profitability leading to the company’s successful acquisition by 360insights in 2024.Smith has also helped design dozens of award-winning incentive strategies for Fortune 1000 brands, recognized by the B2B Awards, Incentive Awards, and IMA Excellence Awards.“Lincoln brings deep expertise in incentive design, loyalty strategy, and growth leadership,” said David Cox, Founder & Chairman of Motivforce. “His ability to align client goals with innovative solutions makes him the right choice to lead Motivforce into its next chapter.”“I am honored to join Motivforce as CEO,” said Smith. “Our mission is simple but powerful: to help clients drive measurable business outcomes while fostering lasting emotional loyalty. We see opportunities for growth across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with North America a particular focus as we expand our global footprint. At the same time, we remain committed to serving enterprise clients and extending our expertise to mid-market organizations through scalable solutions. By innovating with our MX Engagement platform and AI-driven insights, we’ll help clients design programs that are smarter, more personalized, and proven to deliver measurable growth and loyalty. Always with client trust at the center.”"Lincoln is the ideal choice for this moment, a leader with the vision and drive to amplify Motivforce’s global reach,” said Nick Merry, Managing Director, Strategic Initiatives. “I’m excited to work alongside him as we continue to grow Motivforce’s impact with clients worldwide.”About MotivforceMotivforce is a global leader in the design and delivery of incentive, loyalty, and engagement programs. Combining behavioral science, advanced analytics, AI, and creative innovation, Motivforce partners with leading brands worldwide to drive measurable business outcomes and lasting emotional loyalty.

