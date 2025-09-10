WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Registering at 18.4% CAGR | Tracking-as-a-Service Market Reach USD 6.50 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global tracking-as-a-service market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11850 Driving FactorsRise in adoption of internet-of-things-based applications across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other sectors is significant offering lucrative growth opportunities for the tracking-as-a-service market. However, rise in concerns about privacy related to electronic monitoring systems acts as a major restrain for this market. Further, increase in government regulations to boost GPS tracking across vehicles is significantly important for the tracking-as-a-service market opportunity.Market SegmentationThe tracking-as-a-service market is analyzed based on components, software deployment type enterprises size, assets type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is fragmented into software and service. The software segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2020, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. On the basis of software deployment model, the market is segregated into public, private, and hybrid. The public segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020 and anticipated to garner significant market share during the forecast period.Competition Analysis:Competitive analysis and profiles of major tracking-as-a-service industry players such as DataLogic S.P.A, Impinj, Inc., Infor, Co., Midmark Co., Mojix, Inc., PCCW Solutions, Stanley Black and Decker, Inc., Topcon Co., Trimble Inc., and Zebr technologies Co are provided in this report.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A11850 Region wise, the tracking-as-a-service market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. North America, specifically the U.S, remains a significant participant in the global tracking-as-a-service market. Surge in government initiatives is driving the market in this region. For instance, the government of the U.S. are planning to launch a national infrastructure bill. The task is expected to boost the retail industry transportation infrastructure, thereby supporting the growth of the market across the region.By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. The large enterprises segment garnered the highest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2028. By assets type, the market is fragmented into electronic & IT assets, in-transit equipment, manufacturing assets, and others. By industry vertical, the tracking-as-a-service market is divided into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals, IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, and others.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tracking-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The Study:● In 2020, the software segment accounted for the maximum revenue in 2020.● The manufacturing assets and in-transit assets segment together accounted for the highest tracking-as-a-service market share in 2020.● The small & medium enterprise segment of the tracking-as-a-service market is projected to growth during the forecast period.● North America contributed major share in tracking-as-a-service market in 2020.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 