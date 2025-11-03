CARUSO Achieves 90% Coverage of Connected Cars in Europe, Revolutionizing Fleet Management and Mobility Services

Connected car data can be accessed without the need for additional hardware.

Driving Innovation in Mobility Services: CARUSO’s Platform Now Offers Standardized Real-Time Data from more than 90 Million Connected Vehicles Across Europe

Our coverage of 90% of connected cars in Europe demonstrates the scalability and reliability of our platform.” — Marina Ribke, Managing Director of CARUSO GmbH

ISMANING, DE-BY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARUSO GmbH, a leader in connected car data services, is proud to announce its unparalleled coverage of 90% of connected vehicles in Europe, providing data access to more than 90 million vehicles. This milestone solidifies CARUSO’s position as one of Europe’s most comprehensive platforms for real-time in-vehicle data, empowering a wide range of industries, including fleet management, insurance, workshops, IAM, roadside assistance, and fleet software providers.

With a portfolio of over 400 standardized data items, CARUSO offers insights from major automotive brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Citroën, Cupra, Dacia, Fiat, Ford, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and many more. This extensive reach enables CARUSO to support a diverse array of use cases, including digital driver logbooks, service overviews, pay as you drive, first notification of loss, or stolen vehicle recovery.

Expanding Innovation Across Mobility Services

CARUSO’s platform delivers actionable data tailored to meet the unique needs of its customers. Fleet managers can track key metrics like mileage, battery charge levels, and CO2 emissions, enabling improved sustainability and operational efficiency. Insurance providers can leverage driving behavior insights to offer personalized policies, while workshops and roadside assistance services benefit from remote diagnostics and other real-time vehicle data.

GDPR-Compliant and Secure Data Management

As a neutral and open marketplace for mobility data, CARUSO ensures that all data access is fully compliant with GDPR standards. With built-in consent management, vehicle end-users maintain full control over data sharing, and fleet owners are empowered to approve and manage data access securely.

Marina Ribke, Managing Director of CARUSO GmbH, highlighted the importance of this milestone:

“Our coverage of 90% of connected cars in Europe demonstrates the scalability and reliability of our platform. With standardized data from over 30 leading vehicle manufacturers, we enable our partners to innovate and build life-enhancing solutions, while empowering fleet operators and other industries to focus on their core business.”

Driving Fleet Management Forward

CARUSO’s expansive data network makes processes more efficient, ensures uniformity, and provides additional services that help fleet operators and service providers unlock the full potential of connected car technology. From standardized data to consulting, CARUSO’s services are built to adapt to the needs of modern fleets and beyond.

About CARUSO GmbH

From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure marketplace for mobility data, covering 90% of connected cars in Europe. The platform enables seamless access to standardized data from more than 30 leading vehicle manufacturers, supporting use cases across fleets, insurance, workshops, IAM, and beyond. With robust consent management, CARUSO ensures data privacy and empowers customers to create life-improving solutions based on connected car data.

Learn more at www.caruso-dataplace.com.

Transform Your Fleet: Optimize, Secure & Save Costs with Connected Car Data

