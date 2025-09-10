Peanut Milk Market Size is Estimated to Generate $664.2 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 9.5%

Peanut Milk Market

Increase in the vegan population and demand for plant-based milk drive the growth of the global peanut milk market. North America to continue its lead by 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peanut milk market size was generated $268.6 million in 2020, and is projected to garner $664.2 million by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in the vegan population and demand for plant-based milk drive the growth of the global peanut milk market. However, high prices of plant-based products and prominence of low-cholesterol and low-fat conventional milk restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of consumers who are allergic to dairy products presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (317 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13627 The Peanut Milk market is expected to witness significant growth spirit tourism to provide growth impetus, and craft spirits gaining traction among millennials and baby boomers.The plant-based beverages are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Plant-based beverages act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk such as peanut milk, almond milk, among others , ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.The factors that drive the peanut milk market growth include health benefits associated with consuming plant-based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content. Moreover, rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions also boost the market growth. In addition, increase in the number of lactose intolerant population, growth in trend of veganism, and rise in disposable income drive the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and high cost of production are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for alternatives to dairy by health-conscious consumers and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the peanut milk market.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peanut-milk-market/purchase-options The market is segmented into nature, packaging type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, the market is categorized into organic and conventional. On the basis of packaging type, it is segmented into bottles and aseptic cartons. Based on application, it is segregated into food processing industry, bakery & confectionery, Beverages, proteins and supplements, and others Based on distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, Nigeria, Turkey, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13627 The internet, the on-going trend of digitization, and social media platforms are a few factors expected to play significant role in the growth of the global peanut milk market in the future. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has indicated the importance and need for digitization for the market players to survive in the market. The global per capita income has witnessed a strong growth rate over the past few years, particularly in emerging economies.Leading players of the global peanut milk market analyzed in the research include Elmhurst Milked Direct, LLC, Miruku, Good Karma Foods, Inc., Nest & Glow, Nest & Glow, and Yinlu foods Group.Trending Reports:Pet Milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-milk-market-A10842 Plant-based Milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-milk-market-A06620 Cultured Buttermilk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cultured-buttermilk-market-A16931

