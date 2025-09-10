Summary of Incident: Migrant in medical distress dies after calling 911 for help

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On August 30, 2025, at 5:36 p.m., the U.S. Border Patrol Laredo West Station received a call for assistance from a Dimmit County Emergency Management 911 operator regarding an individual in medical distress in a remote location near Carrizo Springs, TX. The individual was later identified as a 22-year-old citizen of Mexico.

At 5:40 p.m., the Laredo West Station contacted the Carrizo Springs Station to alert them that the man was in medical distress in their area of operations. Border Patrol Agents from Carrizo Springs immediately responded to the area and attempted to locate the man.

At 7:49 p.m., BPAs, including a BPA emergency medical technician, located the man in an area approximately 25 miles southwest of Carrizo Springs, TX. At 7:54 p.m., while BPAs were assessing his condition and providing initial medical care, the man collapsed and became unconscious. BPAs determined that he was still breathing and responsive to physical stimuli. A BPA used his radio to request emergency medical services. The BPA EMT continued providing medical care while they awaited the arrival of EMS.

At 8:12 p.m., BPAs moved the man to their government vehicle and transported him approximately 3 miles northwest, to a location where EMS would meet them. While waiting, the man stopped breathing at approximately 8:28 p.m., and BPAs initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). At 8:33 p.m., two Air Evac Lifeteam paramedics arrived by helicopter and assumed primary medical care of the man. The paramedics continued CPR, assisted by BPAs.

Paramedics determined that the man should be transported by ambulance to the closest hospital. At 8:41 p.m., a Victory Ambulance Care ambulance arrived, and EMS and paramedics moved the man onto a stretcher and transferred him to the ambulance.

At 8:48 p.m., the ambulance departed for Dimmit County Regional Hospital, and EMTs and BPAs continued CPR while enroute. At 9:35 p.m., ambulance paramedics consulted with the medical director at Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center who pronounced the man deceased, listing time of death as 9:35 p.m.

The ambulance transported the man’s body to the Leonard Mortuary and Funeral Home, where his body was transferred to the Dimmit County Justice of Peace). The Justice of the Peace will determine whether an autopsy will be ordered.

CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident. CBP OPR notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.