Summary of Incident: Man dies after falling from the border barrier near San Diego, CA

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On March 31, 2025, at approximately 10:56 p.m., two Border Patrol Agents (BPA) assigned to the Imperial Beach Station in San Diego, CA were investigating a sensor activation near the border barrier approximately five miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, CA. The BPAs observed two people atop the secondary fence of the border barrier. To access the location, the BPAs traveled east for approximately one minute to a gate in the fence.

At approximately 10:58 p.m., while waiting for the secondary gate to open, the BPAs saw two other individuals run south toward Mexico, leaving the two people, a man and a woman stuck on top of the secondary border fence. The BPAs were approximately 50 to 60 yards away from the two people on the fence. The BPAs also noticed a ladder that appeared to have buckled. One BPA called to the two fleeing individuals to fix the ladder, but they did not respond and continued running south towards Mexico.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., the BPAs saw the woman fall from the fence, and they radioed for emergency medical services (EMS). The BPAs did not see the man male fall but shortly thereafter saw that he was also on the ground bleeding profusely. Both individuals had landed near the base of the north side of the barrier. The BPAs ran to the man and woman and saw the man moving and heard him making sounds; a review of the incident Body Worn Camera footage by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility revealed the BPAs believed any type of movement would further aggravate the man’s extensive injuries and cause additional harm. BPAs continued to monitor and observe the man's condition.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., a BPA checked the man for a pulse but could not find it, nor could the BPA see the man’s chest rise or fall to indicate that he was still breathing. While evaluating the man, the BPAs also monitored the woman, who was able to verbally communicate with the BPAs, and they asked her to keep her eyes open and not move until EMS could arrive and stabilize her. She survived her injuries.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department EMS personnel with medical equipment arrived and assessed the man and woman. The EMS report documented the man’s condition as unresponsive, pulseless, and apneic with visible blunt force trauma to the head and uncontrolled bleeding. At approximately 11:22 p.m., EMS personnel began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

At approximately 11:25 p.m., the BPAs and EMS personnel noticed blood was coming out of the man’s ears. At approximately 11:34 p.m., a physician remotely pronounced him deceased after consultation with EMS personnel.

On April 1, 2025, at approximately 1:01 a.m., San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office (SDCMEO) personnel arrived. At approximately 1:20 a.m., medical examiner personnel departed with the man’s remains.

On April 1, 2025, the medical examiner completed an autopsy and informed the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) that the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to an accident.