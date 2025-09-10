NEBRASKA, September 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Promotes Nebraska Ethanol, Concludes Successful Trade Mission to Japan

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen wrapped up a highly productive trade mission to Japan. The mission included meetings with key importers of Nebraska beef and pork; opportunities to promote Nebraska-made biofuels; and high-level discussions to strengthen the state’s longstanding commercial, cultural, and educational ties to Japan.

“Japan is a top customer of Nebraska’s value-added agricultural products, and there is tremendous potential for our trade relationship to grow,” said Gov. Pillen. “In particular, there are gigantic opportunities for our state to meet Japan’s increasing demand for ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel. With the ability to produce the lowest-carbon corn ethanol on the planet, Nebraska is well-positioned to expand its presence in the Japanese market.”

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Pillen highlighted Nebraska’s advantages as a biofuels supplier during remarks to a gathering of ethanol buyers in Tokyo. The event was organized by the U.S. Embassy in Japan and the U.S. Grains Council. Now is an especially strategic time to promote Nebraska ethanol to Japan. In November 2024, the Government of Japan announced its intent to introduce higher ethanol blends into its fuel supply — with a target of having 10% ethanol in gasoline supplies by 2030 and 20% ethanol by 2040. This policy would significantly increase the country’s ethanol use, as Japan blended less than two percent of ethanol with gasoline in 2024 — one of the lowest percentages in the developed world. George Glass, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, also spoke at the ethanol buyers event. He emphasized the Midwest’s robust capacity to support clean energy development in Japan. The Nebraska Corn Board and Union Pacific also presented at the conference. Respectively, they underscored Nebraska’s sustainable agricultural practices and the state’s strategic location at the heart of the nation’s coast-to-coast transportation network.

Earlier on Monday, Governor Pillen touted Nebraska’s strengths in agriculture and manufacturing during a speech at the Midwest-Japan Association conference. The annual event, which alternates between being held in the U.S. and in Japan, provided a platform for the state to showcase the benefits it can offer Japanese customers and investors.

Today, the final day of the trade mission, the state’s delegation met with leaders from Kawasaki to thank them for investing in Nebraska. Kawasaki has operated a major manufacturing facility in Lincoln since 1974. It produces all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, recreation utility vehicles, personal watercrafts (such as Jet Skis), and passenger railcars. The company’s footprint in Lincoln has grown to nearly 1.3 million square feet of manufacturing, office, and warehouse space. In 2018, Kawasaki landed a $1.4 billion contract to build 535 next-generation subway cars for the New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA). Since then, MTA has upped its order multiple times (most recently in February 2025), increasing the value of the contract to $4.5 billion for 1,610 railcars.

Japan has the world’s fourth largest economy. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Nebraska’s exports to Japan totaled $699 million in 2024. Nebraska opened its first international office in Japan in 2006 (Nebraska Center Japan). It serves as the main point of contact for Japanese companies looking for business opportunities in Nebraska.

Gov. Pillen & Kawasaki leadership

Gov. Pillen & U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass

Gov. Pillen speaks at U.S. Grains Council Ethanol Buyers Event

Gov. Pillen addresses attendees at the Japan-Midwest U.S. Association Meeting