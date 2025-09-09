President Lai receives credentials from new Haiti Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn  

TAIWAN, September 9 - Details 2025-09-03 President Lai meets delegation led by Saint Lucia Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire On the afternoon of September 3, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Saint Lucia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information Ernest Hilaire. In remarks, President Lai thanked Saint Lucia for long supporting Taiwan’s international participation. He also expressed hope that the two countries will continue to expand and diversify collaboration to contribute even more to our nations’ prosperous development and to global progress. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire as he leads a delegation to Taiwan once again. Our previous meeting was in 2023, when I was serving as vice president. We had an in-depth discussion on many topics here at the Presidential Office. It is truly a pleasure to see Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire again today. I am also delighted to meet with Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Emma Hippolyte and Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment Joachim Andre Henry. I am sure that through this visit, you will gain an even more comprehensive understanding of Taiwan. In recent years, Taiwan and Saint Lucia have cooperated ever more closely in such areas as agriculture, education, public health, and infrastructure. This has further deepened our diplomatic alliance. Since taking office, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has focused especially on education, talent cultivation, and youth development. These goals align closely with Taiwan’s policy position. We believe that talent, particularly that of the next generation, is the foundation of national development, and it is the most important investment our nations can make together. Cooperation between Taiwan and Saint Lucia to nurture talent has already yielded fruitful results. In June, I met a PhD graduate from Saint Lucia at Central Police University’s graduation ceremony. I hope that he, along with other international alumni from Taiwanese universities, will be able to make important contributions to their nations’ development. This year, we launched the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative and its Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track. In a few days, three young Taiwanese will travel to your nation for internships in government agencies, and at the end of this month, two young Saint Lucians will come to Taiwan for internships in agriculture and tourism. In addition to education and talent exchange, last month, Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund and Saint Lucia’s Youth Economy Agency jointly launched an e-commerce platform. This is an important step forward for the digital transition. It will also help boost the entrepreneurial opportunities of Saint Lucian youth as they enter the international market. In areas such as overseas study, internships, professional training, and digital cooperation, Taiwan is willing to share even more experience with Saint Lucia as we embrace the world. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to thank Saint Lucia for long voicing support for Taiwan and its international participation at global venues. Looking ahead, let us continue to expand and diversify our collaboration to contribute even more to our nations’ prosperous development and to global progress. Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire then delivered remarks, first saying that the delegation is most grateful for the welcome they received from the people and government of Taiwan. He said that Saint Lucia considers Taiwan not just a partner, but a true and enduring friend, and that relations have always been grounded in mutual respect, trust, and an unwavering commitment to national development. He emphasized that Saint Lucia remains steadfast in its support of Taiwan’s aspiration for national independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, and will continue to raise its voice for the international community to recognize Taiwan’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to the global system and to the building of a better future for all of humanity. Taiwan’s friendship with Saint Lucia, the deputy prime minister said, is not only visible in diplomacy, but also in the everyday lives of Saint Lucia’s people. He went on to say that through small-scale community projects, Taiwan has touched the very fabric of his country’s society – improving livelihoods, enhancing opportunities, and uplifting quality of life in tangible and lasting ways. At the same time, he said, Taiwan has played a central role in Saint Lucia’s national development, most notably for its partnership in Hewanorra International Airport’s redevelopment and the St. Jude Hospital project – projects that will continue to shape the trajectory of Saint Lucia for generations to come. Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire stated that beyond infrastructure and community, Taiwan’s heart has been most evident in its people-to-people connections, and that the bonds forged through education, agriculture, and cultural exchanges are profound, exemplifying the true meaning of partnership. He added that Taiwan’s ambassador is admired across his nation, and has been present at their festivals, engaged in their programs, and has walked side by side with their people. It is through these deep and human connections, he said, that Taiwan shines as an example of friendship that is transformational. Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire brought special greetings from the prime minister of Saint Lucia, and affirmed Saint Lucia’s commitment to walk in this journey with Taiwan, hand in hand, as partners and as friends. Ours, he said, is a bond built not only on shared interests, but on shared values – values of dignity, sovereignty, and human progress. He then expressed hope that our friendship may continue to flourish, and that Taiwan’s light of resilience, innovation, and cultural richness may shine ever brighter on the global stage. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Saint Lucia Ambassador Robert Kennedy Lewis.

Details 2025-09-02 President Lai meets delegation from University of Tokyo cross-strait relations research group On the afternoon of September 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the University of Tokyo’s cross-strait relations research group. The president thanked the delegation for its long-time attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He also expressed hope for further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan through exchanges. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am very pleased to welcome Professor Matsuda Yasuhiro and other friends from the Japanese academic community once again to the Presidential Office. I would like to thank the University of Tokyo’s cross-strait relations research group for its long-time attention to stability in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan and Japan have close ties. The government of Japan has repeatedly reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait to the Indo-Pacific region at various international venues. Moreover, when Taiwan was hit by typhoons and torrential rains in recent days, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru expressed condolences and support. For all of this, I am very thankful. I look forward to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan through in-depth exchanges with the delegation. Professor Matsuda then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with his delegation. He noted that the delegation members have long taken a close interest in Taiwan’s political and economic conditions as well as cross-strait relations, observing and studying them, and said that they are very much looking forward to discussing issues relevant to Taiwan and Japan. The delegation also included Senior Research Fellow at the Japan External Trade Organization Institute of Developing Economies Sato Yukihito, Professor Kawakami Momoko of Kanagawa University, Professor Eto Naoko of Gakushuin University, and Professor Momma Rira of Takushoku University.

Details 2025-09-02 President Lai meets delegation led by Tuvalu Speaker of Parliament Iakoba Taeia Italeli On the afternoon of September 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament of Tuvalu Iakoba Taeia Italeli and his wife. In remarks, President Lai thanked Tuvalu for long supporting Taiwan’s international participation and speaking up for Taiwan at global venues. President Lai expressed hope that Taiwan and Tuvalu will continue to closely cooperate in areas such as climate change and talent development, and work together to advance stability and prosperous development in the Asia-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I welcome Speaker Italeli and Member of Parliament Seve Paeniu, who are leading this delegation to Taiwan. I would also like to thank Speaker Italeli and the Parliament of Tuvalu for their warm welcome during my visit to Tuvalu last year. On this occasion, Speaker Italeli and the delegation have come to attend the General Assembly of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union. This not only demonstrates support for Taiwan, but also attests once again to our nations’ determination to jointly advance stability and prosperous development in the Asia-Pacific region. As I emphasized in my remarks at the assembly’s opening ceremony, Taiwan will continue to demonstrate determination to safeguard regional peace. We will also boost cooperation with diplomatic allies and other nations in Asia to promote mutual prosperity and success throughout the region. Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to work closely with Tuvalu across all domains to promote prosperous development in both nations. We will also jointly tackle such global challenges as climate change and expanding authoritarianism. One of Speaker Italeli’s areas of focus in Tuvalu is talent development. Through scholarship programs, healthcare and vocational training workshops, and the launch of the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative – Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track Program this year, Taiwan will continue to invite even more young Tuvaluans to learn and conduct exchanges in Taiwan. In July, here at the Presidential Office, I met with some outstanding young people from Tuvalu participating in exchanges. I believe that through cooperative projects and visits between our two countries, the diplomatic alliance between Taiwan and Tuvalu will further deepen, underscoring our common belief in the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Tuvalu for long speaking up for Taiwan and supporting our international participation at global venues, including the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly. We will always remember these acts of friendship. We look forward to Taiwan and Tuvalu continuing to support each other, working with even more democratic partners to safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity in the Pacific. Speaker Italeli then delivered remarks, first conveying greetings and stating that Tuvalu is standing on the frontlines of climate change. Tuvalu is small in land, he said, but vast in its stewardship of the ocean, while the people of Tuvalu are rich in heritage, culture, and resilience. The speaker went on to say that despite this, the daily reality they face is stark, as rising seas threaten homes, saltwater intrusion contaminates crops and water, and storms of increasing intensity erode the land. For Tuvalu, Speaker Italeli said, climate change is not a theory; it is a lived struggle for survival, dignity, and the right to remain in their ancestral homeland. Speaker Italeli noted that in this existential struggle, Taiwan has proven itself a true and steadfast partner. He expressed appreciation for Taiwan’s assistance in reclaiming land in Tuvalu, supporting their agriculture sector, and enhancing connectivity through contributions to the Vaka Cable. He also expressed gratitude for the rollout of 4G services to Tuvalu’s outer islands, which has strengthened education, and for Taiwan’s health assistance. Speaker Italeli said that looking ahead, they also hope that Taiwan will continue supporting their renewable energy transition, enabling Tuvalu to reach its goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. He then expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s commitment to supporting the construction of Tuvalu’s new parliament, which he stated is the living foundation of their democracy, where the voices of the people are heard, laws are made, and the destiny of the nation is shaped. Speaker Italeli then reaffirmed Tuvalu’s support for Taiwan in international fora, saying that Tuvalu knows the value of solidarity. In every gathering of nations, he said, Tuvalu will continue to stand proudly with Taiwan, just as Taiwan has stood with Tuvalu. Speaker Italeli stated that Tuvalu may be small, but their friendship with Taiwan is vast. They are bound not by size or distance, he said, but by values and spirit, and our shared belief in democracy, dignity, and resilience. Speaker Italeli said that the support of Taiwan for Tuvalu in health, agriculture, ICT, renewable energy, education, trade, and governance will not only shape this generation, but inspire generations yet to come. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae.

Details 2025-08-28 President Lai attends opening ceremony of 53rd Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union General Assembly On the morning of August 28, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening ceremony of the 53rd Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union (APPU) General Assembly. In remarks, President Lai thanked the APPU for long providing a platform for countries around the world to engage in legislative diplomacy, exchanges, and cooperation, promoting prosperity and progress in Asia. The president stated that Taiwan will adopt three initiatives in working together with other countries: demonstrating determination to safeguard regional peace, boosting cooperation with diplomatic allies, and leveraging the APPU platform to strengthen cooperation with other nations in Asia to jointly promote peace, prosperity, and economic development in the Asia-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, on behalf of the government and all the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to welcome our distinguished guests from many countries who have come all the way to Taiwan to participate in the APPU’s 53rd General Assembly. The APPU’s predecessor, the Asian Parliamentarians’ Union, was an organization that former Japanese Prime Minister Kishi Nobusuke launched an initiative to found in 1965. This year marks the organization’s 60th year, and it is a great honor for Taiwan to host this year’s historic assembly. I would like to thank Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), president of the Legislative Yuan, Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny C. Chiang (江啟臣), and members of both the ruling and opposition parties for taking on this important responsibility. I would also like express my gratitude to the APPU for providing this platform for many years for legislators from around the world to engage in legislative diplomacy, exchanges, and cooperation, promoting prosperity and progress in Asia. The theme of this year’s general assembly encompasses strengthening societal resilience and legislative cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, with a special focus on sustainable economic development, boosting resilience in society, and promoting cooperation on all manner of issues. These not only closely align with Taiwan’s development needs, but are also very important matters in the Asian region currently. The Asia-Pacific has collectively faced various challenges including the SARS outbreak in the 2000s, the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020s, climate change, and shifting geopolitics. Therefore, it is very important to find ways to build cooperation among different countries through the APPU platform. Taiwan will adopt three initiatives in working together with other countries: First, we will demonstrate determination to safeguard regional peace. There is already a strong consensus in the international community that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are indispensable to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan not only has the responsibility to maintain its own security, but also has a duty to uphold peace and stability in the region. This is why Taiwan has adopted the Four Pillars of Peace action plan, the first pillar being to strengthen national defense. Next year, we will devote over 3 percent of GDP to defense spending, and we aim for defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, to reach at least 5 percent of GDP by 2030. The second pillar is to build economic resilience, helping Taiwanese businesses expand their global presence and international markets from a solid base here in Taiwan. From 2010 to last year, Taiwanese investment in China fell from 83.8 percent to 7 percent of total outbound investment. Our investment targets have now shifted to Japan, the United States, and Europe. Next is to strengthen cooperation with other countries, so as to uphold the spirit of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. Shoulder to shoulder, we will demonstrate the strength of deterrence and achieve peace through strength. Lastly, Taiwan is willing, on the condition of parity and dignity, to engage in exchanges and cooperation with China to promote peace and mutual prosperity across the strait. Second, we will boost all manner of cooperation with our diplomatic allies. Last year, I visited our allies Tuvalu, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. I was grateful for the warm welcome of the heads of state and legislatures of these three nations, and also witnessed Taiwan’s close collaboration with our allies in regard to climate change. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen all manner of cooperation with our allies, alongside Japan, the US, Australia, and other nations in Asia, to promote mutual prosperity and development. Third, Taiwan will leverage the APPU platform to strengthen cooperation with other nations in Asia. I ask that the legislators of APPU countries support all aspects of cooperation with Taiwan. Unity and cooperation are powerful, benefitting not only all member states, but also greatly benefitting prosperity and development in the region. To close, I wish the assembly great success and that the legislators here can take advantage of this visit to gain an even deeper understanding of Taiwan.

Details 2025-08-27 President Lai meets delegation from Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China On the afternoon of August 27, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). In remarks, President Lai thanked IPAC for continuing to support Taiwan through concrete actions. President Lai emphasized that Taiwan will continue to bolster its national defense capabilities and deepen collaboration with democratic partners to enhance deterrence. The president expressed hope that IPAC, through its inter-parliamentary network, will be able to bring together even more like-minded partners to stand side by side in protecting democracy, peace, and prosperity in the region and around the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I thank our dear friends from IPAC for visiting and for demonstrating staunch support for democratic Taiwan. In July last year, the largest ever multinational delegation of lawmakers visited Taiwan to attend IPAC’s annual summit in Taipei. The summit adopted an IPAC model resolution on United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 to help Taiwan counter China’s lawfare. Because of IPAC’s principled actions, the national parliaments of countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, as well as the European Parliament, have passed Taiwan-friendly resolutions or motions. The executive branches of numerous countries have also openly expressed support for Taiwan. We look forward to seeing even more countries join this effort. I also want to thank IPAC for continuing to support Taiwan through concrete actions this year. It expressed concern over China’s military exercises around Taiwan this April and condemned China for planning a collision with then-Vice President-elect Bi-khim Hsiao’s car during her visit to the Czech Republic last March. IPAC also arranged events to engage with Taiwan’s high-level delegation during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit held in Denmark. In recent years, China has continued its political and military intimidation against Taiwan and neighboring countries. These actions have severely disrupted regional peace and stability. And as China, Russia, and other authoritarian regimes continue to converge, democracies must foster more comprehensive cooperation so as to safeguard peace, freedom, and democracy. Moving ahead, Taiwan will continue to bolster its national defense capabilities and deepen collaboration with democratic partners to enhance deterrence. Our defense spending, as defined by NATO, will reach 3.32 percent of GDP in 2026. And our goal is to increase that number to five percent of GDP by 2030. This will help Taiwan enhance its self-defense capabilities and further contribute to the maintenance of regional peace and stability. Taiwan will also work alongside other democracies in such fields as energy, AI, and high tech to build more resilient industrial structures and democratic supply chains, demonstrating greater unity, spurring greater economic prosperity, and further consolidating our democracy. Looking ahead, I hope that IPAC, through its inter-parliamentary network, will be able to bring together even more like-minded partners to stand side by side in protecting democracy, peace, and prosperity in the region and around the world. IPAC Co-founder and Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom Iain Duncan Smith then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with them. He said that their visit here the last few days has been incredibly helpful to chart the course for IPAC over the next year. MP Smith said that IPAC will be holding a much bigger meeting in Belgium in November to discuss the rising challenge we face today. We see this challenge manifested in Ukraine, he pointed out, with Russia’s brutal invasion of that country, and the coming together of a threatening group of authoritarian states such as Iran, North Korea, and China, to support Russia in that endeavor. He said that this obviously has an impact on a variety of different areas, and particularly, what is happening there has an impact on the treatment of Taiwan in the future. What they wish, he underlined, is to draw the attention of all the governments that are part of IPAC to this issue and to stop authoritarian states from doing something similar here. MP Smith said that IPAC now has members from various parties in the parliaments of 53 countries who, whether on the left or right, cooperate together against the threat of the autocracy in China. They wish, he said, to bring together all of the freedom-loving states of the world to recognize the threat that is now posed to our democracies and freedoms, and to group together to protect those here in Taiwan. The delegation also included former Foreign Minister of Poland Anna Fotyga, Member of the Swedish Riksdag (parliament) Magnus Berntsson, and IPAC Co-founder and Executive Director Luke de Pulford.