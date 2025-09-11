Immunocytokines Market Set to Reach $5 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Immunocytokines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Immunocytokines Market Through 2025?

The immunocytokines market size has seen robust growth in the past few years. It's anticipated to rise from $3.25 billion in 2024 to $3.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include increasing numbers of cancer diagnoses, an intensified focus on concentrated cancer treatments, larger investments in biologics research, the successful outcomes of immunotherapy trials, and enhanced acknowledgment of personalized medicine.

The market size of immunocytokines is projected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching $5.00 billion by 2029 with an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The surge during the forecast period is largely down to the escalating demand for precision oncology treatments, the growing pipeline of successive generation immunocytokines, an increasing focus on rare and orphan disease therapies, expansion in underdeveloped markets, and the escalating usage of outpatient biologic therapies. Leading trends for the predicted period encompass progress in fusion protein engineering, cutting-edge biomanufacturing technologies, creative targeted delivery systems, the involvement of artificial intelligence in clinical progression, and the advancement in tumor-specific cytokine payloads.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Immunocytokines Market?

The immunocytokines market is anticipated to grow in response to the increasing occurrence of autoimmune diseases. These diseases are characterized by the body's immune system erroneously targeting its own healthy cells and tissues due to increased interaction with environmental toxins capable of destabilizing immune function and initiating self-attacks. Immunocytokines help to counteract this by combining precision delivery with targeted immune modulation, reducing systemic side effects and improving both patient outcomes and safety. They enhance treatment potency by specifically directing cytokines to impacted tissues. For example, as per a survey study conducted in November 2024 by Versorgungsatlas.de, a Germany-based institution, of the 73,241,305 insured individuals in 2022, 6,304,340 were identified with at least one autoimmune disease. This resulted in a raw prevalence rate of 8.61% as compared to 68,959,472 in 2012, indicating a notable rise. Consequently, the growing rate of autoimmune diseases is fueling the expansion of the immunocytokines market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Immunocytokines Market?

Major players in the Immunocytokines Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Innovent Biologics Inc.

• Xencor Inc.

• Nektar Therapeutics

• PDS Biotechnology Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Immunocytokines Industry?

Key players in the immunocytokines market are directing their focus towards creating groundbreaking solutions like antibody-cytokine fusion proteins, aimed at ensuring targeted delivery of cytokines to improve therapeutic effectiveness and reduce systemic toxicity. These fusion proteins are essentially engineered molecules combining the targeting prowess of antibodies with the immune-regulating capacity of cytokines to deliver treatment directly to diseased tissues such as tumors or inflamed regions. One such example is the launch of IBB0979 (B7H3–IL-10 immunocytokine), an innovative antibody-cytokine fusion protein by SunHo BioPharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a biopharmaceutical organization based in China, in July 2023. This breakthrough drug is currently in Phase I/II clinical trials and is used for treating advanced or metastatic solid tumors. IBB0979 combines the tumor-targeting capabilities of the B7H3 antibody with the anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating impacts of interleukin-10 (IL-10). Its primary function is to modify the tumor microenvironment by delivering IL-10 specifically to B7H3-expressing tumor cells, thereby reducing inflammation and enhancing immune response against cancer. This could potentially pave the way for a novel therapeutic strategy for hard-to-treat solid tumors.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Immunocytokines Market

The immunocytokines market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Interleukins, Interferons, Tumor Necrosis Factors, Other Product Types

2) By Mechanism Of Action: Antagonists, Agonists, Immune Modulators

3) By Application: Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Interleukins: Recombinant Interleukin, Natural Interleukin, Modified Interleukin

2) By Interferons: Interferon Alpha, Interferon Beta, Interferon Gamma

3) By Tumor Necrosis Factors: Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha, Tumor Necrosis Factor Beta, Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Fusion Proteins

4) By Other Product Types: Colony Stimulating Factors, Growth Factors, Immunocytokines

View the full immunocytokines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunocytokines-global-market-report

Global Immunocytokines Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global immunocytokines market, with Asia-Pacific forecasted to witness the most rapid growth in the following period. The report on the global immunocytokines market includes a comprehensive analysis of various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

