50 closure orders issued for illicit tobacco stores under SA\'s tough new laws

Release date: 10/09/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is continuing its tough crack down on the illicit tobacco trade issuing 50 short-term closure orders to stores caught selling illicit tobacco and vapes.

The Minister has issued 50 28-day closure orders to stores since the State Government’s closure powers came into effect on 5 June.

Some stores including Grenfell City Convenience have been raided and closed more than once and as a result, the Minister is now giving consideration to a long-term

closure order of up to 12-months through the Magistrates Court.

Inspectors found cigarette packets, vapes and nicotine pouches in store, which have now been seized, when it was closed for the second time earlier this week.

The Minister has also issued 43 three-day closure orders to stores taking the total number of closure orders to 95 including two long-term closure orders.

The state’s illicit tobacco taskforce has been active right around the state with almost 20 per cent of our raids taking place in regional SA including recently in the Riverland and Copper Coast. They continue to work closely with SAPOL’s Operation Eclipse and Border Force to share intel, seize product and prevent it reaching South Australian streets.

The Malinauskas Government is leading the nation in its response to the illicit tobacco trade earning an A+ on a recent national scorecard by the Australian Council on Smoking and Health.

In addition to the closure order powers, South Australia has the toughest penalties of any state or territory of up to $6.6 million for those caught selling a ‘large commercial quantity’ of illicit tobacco and vapes.

More than $40 million worth of product has now been seized across the state and the Malinauskas Government will continue to shut these stores down and put them out of business.

Suburb Amount of

28-Day Closures Adelaide 10 Barmera 1 Berri 1 Campbelltown 2 Christies Beach 1 Clearview 1 Edwardstown 1 Ethelton 2 Evandale 1 Flinders Park 1 Glenelg North 1 Hendon 1 Hindmarsh 1 Kadina 2 Malvern 2 Marden 1 Melrose Park 1 Morphett Vale 2 Mount Barker 1 Nuriootpa 2 Parafield Gardens 1 Rosewater 2 Salisbury 2 Salisbury East 1 Salisbury North 1 Seaford 1 Sefton Park 1 Semaphore 2 Stonyfell 2 Valley View 1 Wallaroo 1

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We have now issued 50 closure orders to stores caught selling illicit tobacco and vapes in South Australia.

We know it is largely organised crime that is behind this trade and closing down stores significantly disrupts their business model.

The Malinauskas Government’s response to this issue has been recognised as the best in Australia.

We have tough penalties backed up by closure orders, and our illicit tobacco taskforce continues to relentlessly conduct raids right across the state.

Anyone selling illicit tobacco and vapes in South Australia is on notice that you will be shut down. If your behaviour continues, you will face even harsher penalties and including being shut down for a year with a court order.

The Malinauskas Government will continue to do everything it can to stamp out this illegal trade in South Australia.