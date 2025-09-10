South Australia to welcome thousands of fans for Supercars Endurance race

Release date: 10/09/25

More than 40,000 motorsport fans are expected to attend the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park this weekend, as South Australia hosts the AirTouch 500 from 12–14 September.

It marks the first time the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park will host a Supercars endurance race, with the 500-Kilometre Endurance race kicking off the Supercars Enduro Cup.

Fans can also look forward to a world-first double billing of the Repco Supercars Championship and FIA Kumho TCR World Tour, supported by Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Trico National Trans Am Series, alongside karting, microsprints, aerial stunt shows and family and festival style entertainment across the precinct - and so much more.

Camping has proven one of the hottest tickets in town, with trackside sites now completely sold out. Limited spaces remain on the Dragway, with nearly 3,000 campers set to roll out swags and caravans beside the action.

The 2025 AirTouch 500 at The Bend is presented by AirTouch and supported by the South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

It comes as Shell V-Power Motorsport Park announces it has secured the Enduro at The Bend for the next three years, cementing its place as one of the nation’s premier motorsport events and a cornerstone of the Repco Supercars Enduro Cup.

Additional infrastructure upgrades at the world-class precinct have also been confirmed, including the installation of Formula One–style starting lights — the first permanent system of its kind in Australia — Smart Marshalling technology and new curbing. Together, these upgrades reinforce The Bend’s reputation as a venue capable of hosting global championships of MotoGP calibre in the years ahead.

Day passes start from just $35, with kids under 15 free and parking included. Final tickets available at thebend.com.au/the-bend-500.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The appetite for this year’s event alongside the three-year deal underlines and supports South Australia’s credentials as a world-class event host.

The Bend has quickly established itself as one of Australia’s premier motorsport venues, and this weekend’s Airtouch 500 takes it to the next level with a world-first program.

Hosting international categories alongside Australia’s Supercars reinforces our State’s reputation for staging globally significant events while driving real tourism and economic benefits into our regions.

With more than 40,000 people expected over the weekend, including nearly 3,000 campers, it’s also a boost for local businesses and communities in the Murray River, Lakes & Coorong.

Attributable to Alistair MacDonald, CEO Shell V-Power Motorsport Park

The three-year deal and new technology highlighted South Australia’s motorsport credentials.

Securing the Enduro at The Bend for the next three years shows the strength of our motorsport offering and the investment we’re making into the future - these innovations ensure The Bend remains a world-class destination for fans and competitors alike.

Attributable to Sam Shahin, Shell V-Power Motorsport Park Founder

The commitment reinforces The Bend’s ambition to attract global championships.

Our ambition has always been to create a circuit capable of attracting the world’s greatest motorsport events.

This three-year deal, combined with the roll-out of F1-standard technology, demonstrates that The Bend has the credibility and capability to host championships of MotoGP calibre and beyond.

Attributable to Yasser Shahin, Shell V-Power Motorsport Park Co-owner

We are committed to building a motoring legacy for South Australia.

Motorsport has the power to put South Australia on the world stage. By locking in the Enduro at The Bend for three more years and investing in cutting-edge infrastructure like F1 lights and Smart Marshalling, we are signalling a clear long-term intent: to deliver unforgettable experiences, grow regional economies, and build a legacy that lasts for generations.

Attributable to James Warburton, Supercars Chief Executive

Supercars welcomes the opportunity to cement our endurance racing future at The Bend with this three-year extension.

The Bend has established itself as one of Australia's premier motorsport venues since its opening, and their ongoing infrastructure investment reinforces its world-class credentials. This circuit was purpose-built for endurance racing and provides an exceptional test for our drivers and teams.

South Australian fans are among the most passionate in the country, and this commitment ensures they will continue to experience Supercars endurance racing at the highest level. The economic impact for the region is significant, and we're proud that Supercars endurance racing will be part of South Australia's sporting landscape for years to come.