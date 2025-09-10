Road safety plea from WCH trauma team

Release date: 10/09/25

Doctors and nurses at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital are pleading with South Australians to take extra care on our roads, with new data showing an alarming number of children hospitalised for horrific road injuries.

The hospital’s paediatric trauma service has treated more than 470 children since 2023 for injuries suffered on South Australian roads.

Staff have treated young people for serious pelvic fractures, liver and spleen injuries, leg bone fractures, as well as moderate to severe brain injuries – all caused by incidents on both metro and regional roads.

Often patients require extended time in hospital and, in some cases, children will carry the effects of a motor vehicle incident their whole lives.

So far this year, 102 children have presented to the WCH for road trauma injuries, following 187 children last year and 184 the year before.

Of the 473 children treated at WCH for road trauma since 2023:

293 children were injured in single or multiple vehicle crashes

91 children were hit by cars as pedestrians

41 children were hit by cars on their bicycles



South Australians are being urged to stay alert both behind the wheel and on foot, with vehicle injuries remain a leading cause of child trauma admissions.

Trauma data shows the highest overall rate of incidents occurs in young people aged 15 to 24 – with crashes significantly increasing as young drivers transition from a learner’s permit to provisional licence.

Younger children are also vulnerable to car injuries, often involved in incidents with moving vehicles in low-speed areas such as driveways, yards and car parks.

Sadly, one child is run over in their driveway every week in Australia.

Drivers are reminded that small children can be hard to see, especially when reversing a car and even when parking sensors are installed in the car.

Trauma staff say many motor vehicle incidents are preventable and many serious injuries are caused by inexperience, distractions, peer influence, as well as risk-taking behaviour.

September is Rural Road Safety Month and South Australians are urged to take extra care on country roads, which are often long and far from help. If travelling in rural areas, experts advise drivers to slow down, stay alert and share the road responsibly.

To keep children and young people safe on the road:

Talk with children about traffic and road safety and set a good example

Encourage safe driving habits – no speeding and no distractions

Supervise children whenever a vehicle is being moved, especially near driveways, yards, and car parks

Teach basic road safety rules like stopping to look and listen for traffic

Use proper car seats and booster seats



The WCH recently became the second paediatric hospital in the country to achieve formal Level 1 Trauma Verification from the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

This accreditation acknowledges the high level of care the hospital is providing to trauma patients, as well as excellence in research and education.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The thought of any child being injured on our roads is absolutely gut-wrenching.

When the worst happens, our trauma team at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital does an incredible job at caring for kids with horrific injuries.

It’s so important to raise awareness and speak to children and teenagers about staying safe and being responsible on our roads.

And as adults we must remember to take extra care behind the wheel every time we get in the car.

Attributable to Women’s and Children’s Hospital Paediatric Surgeon Dr Michael Ee

In the last year, we have seen too many children come through our doors with incredibly serious injuries as a result of road incidents.

Instead of being at school or socialising with their friends, they’re in hospital recovering from trauma injuries like fractures and liver and spleen ruptures.

We urge everyone to be responsible on the road and around cars. Stay alert, teach children about road safety rules and share the road responsibly.

Attributable to Kidsafe SA Chief Executive Officer Holly Fitzgerald

Children are our most vulnerable road users and the best thing parents can do is teach their kids about car safety at every opportunity.

Educating them ‘in the moment’ is important: for example, when children are complacent around cars, even parked at home, or they try to remove their seatbelt in the car, these moments provide great opportunities for real life lessons.