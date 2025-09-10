Increased state funding for suicide prevention support groups

A community-led initiative designed to support South Australians experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings has received a 71% increase in annual funding from the Malinauskas Government.

This investment enables the Lived Experience Leadership and Advocacy Network (LELAN) to continue its award-winning Alternatives to Suicide (Alt2Su) peer support group service, as well as develop it further.

Alt2Su groups are about mutual support, providing a space for voicing, sitting with, understanding and moving through suicidal thoughts. Groups typically offer 90 minutes of peer-led interaction, giving participants opportunities to connect, share their experiences and hear from other people who may be more likely to understand what they’re going through.

Between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025, 837 people attended Alt2Su groups across SA. This included face-to-face sessions, online sessions, and sessions for LGBTIQIA+ people.

Preventive Health SA has allocated $94,000 to LELAN’s Alt2Su program this year – up from $54,000 the year prior – after co-funding from the Federal Government’s Adelaide and Country Primary Health Networks was withdrawn.

Thanks to advocacy by Nadia Clancy and the Suicide Prevention Council, the State Government has acted to ensure this critical program continues.

The increased funding will support the facilitation of this vital suicide prevention initiative, provide support and mentorship to its group facilitators, and employ a peer project worker to help participants. Earlier this year 14 people with lived experience of suicide distress participated in three-day peer group facilitator training sessions as part of the program.

Alt2Su aligns with national, state and local suicide prevention frameworks, focusing on empowering people with lived experience and fostering a compassionate, community-based approach to suicide prevention.

Last year Alt2Su won an Adelaide PHN Health Equity Award in recognition of its achievements in helping to improve equity and access to health services for vulnerable South Australians.

As well as this project, LELAN also facilitates workshops across the state, including regional areas where this week it held free workshops in Port Pirie covering topics such as skills around effectively supporting people experiencing suicide-related distress and the importance of involving people with lived experience in advocacy, leadership and policy around mental health and social services.

LELAN is the peak independent advocacy group for lived experience in South Australia, which the State Government is investing $800,000 into over four years as part of its election commitment to support the voices of those with a lived experience of mental health.

The Malinauskas Government is also rolling out this year’s Suicide Prevention Community Grants Program, which awards $5,000 each to community groups and non-government organisations to deliver localised suicide prevention projects and services.

So far, 14 successful applicants have been awarded grants through this program, with many in communities affected by drought and the algal bloom. Applications remain open until 31 October.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for South Australians aged 15 to 49. Every suicide has a deep and enduring impact on families, friends and communities.

With the right supports, many suicides are preventable. Raising awareness, breaking down stigma, increasing connection and responding compassionately can save lives.

Many South Australians are affected by suicide in some way, such as through their own struggles with thoughts of suicide, the experiences or loss of someone they know, the death of a person in their community, or working as a professional providing suicide prevention support or responses.

Initiatives such as the Alt2Su groups and Suicide Prevention Community Grants Program complement the work of the South Australian Suicide Prevention Council and its approach to suicide prevention.

If you are or someone you know is at immediate risk of harm, call triple zero (000) or Mental Health Triage on 13 14 65 (available 24/7 across South Australia).

If you or someone you know needs support, a range of online support services are available.

Additionally, you can:

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This additional funding will help LELAN to continue supporting South Australians who experience mental distress or thoughts of suicide.

Having access to support groups in person or online can help break down stigma and increase connection for people in suicide distress.

Our Government is committed to helping all South Australians get the support they need and to not feel alone when things seem hopeless.

Through sharing our experiences openly and honestly with one another, it is my hope that we can one day live in a world without suicide.

Attributable to Nadia Clancy

I am a fierce advocate of Alt2Su and am really pleased our Government is stepping up to provide further support to this vital suicide prevention peer support program.

Lived experience is at the heart of effective suicide prevention, and LELAN’s Alt2Su program is evidence of that.

Thank you to the people who use their own experience to walk alongside others in their darkest moments, you are changing and saving lives.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Chief Executive Officer, Marina Bowshall

Suicide doesn’t just affect one person — every suicide has a deep and enduring impact on families, friends and communities. While suicide is complex and many factors can contribute to suicide distress, most deaths by suicide are preventable with the right supports.

Preventive Health SA is investing in evidence informed community suicide prevention initiatives to strengthen the support systems available for those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts or distress and building skills and connections within the community.

Attributable to the Mental Health Commissioner for South Australia, Taimi Allan

I feel really heartened to see strong government backing for a model that’s built on the wisdom and leadership of people with lived experience.

Peer-led spaces like Alt2Su don’t pathologise distress – they honour it and create room for people to hold pain, stay connected, and rediscover reasons to live.

Attributable to LELAN Chief Executive Officer, Ellie Hodges

Alt2Su offers a space where people can be honest about their experiences with suicide without fear of forced treatment or being told there is something wrong with them.

Creating a community with people who ‘get it’ too is at the core of Alt2Su — this is the power of peer-led alternatives being available for people who otherwise might not reach out.

Alt2Su has provided the sector with an opportunity to grapple with different approaches to suicide and understand more deeply how we can shift from risk averse solutions to promoting safety —keeping decision-making for people in their own hands for longer.