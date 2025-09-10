Military Radar Market to Hit $25.1 Billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 6.5%

Military Radar

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military radar market size was valued at $13.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $25.1 billion by 2031, and witnessing with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in investment to strengthen the capabilities of air defense, technological advancements in military radar, rise in purchase of combat aircrafts, increasing naval expenditure by developed economies, high capability of military radars to detect low-flying aircrafts, land vehicles, marine vessels, personnel, and avian targets which make them ideal for accurate surveillance, and modernization of military equipment fuel the growth of the global military radar market. However, huge investment in early stage and stringent cross-border trading policies hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, rise in geopolitical tensions and increase in R&D activities in military radar for airborne platform present new growth opportunities for the global military radar market in the coming years.Download Free Sample of Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47400 The military radar market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, as the military spending increased to almost $2 trillion in 2021 despite COVID-19 pandemic. The major countries that contribute to rise in military expenditure comprise U.S., China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and India. Numerous countries have also increased their budget for military to purchase several combat aircraft. For instance, Russia’s military expenditure increase by 2.5% in 2020 to reach $61.7 billion. Henceforth, growth in military expenditure in several countries is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.The aircrafts in military are used for various tasks such as airlifting troops, cargo resupply, firefighting, and medical evacuation. Various countries have concentrated to modernize their military aircrafts, and some fleet modernization programs are already in work. With the rise in traffic of air passengers, the airline companies are putting orders for new aircraft to expand and modernize their convoys. Likewise, many developing countries are endeavoring to boost their aerial combat and transport capabilities, which is creating new orders for military aircraft. Such factors are concurrently creating demand for military radar in airborne.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-radar-market/purchase-options The demand for military radar systems on land is increasing as it reduces the requirement for non-specialized radar systems. Moreover, it is also efficient enough to detect low-flying aircraft, land vehicles, marine vessels, personnel, and avian targets. Such capabilities make it ideal for accurate surveillance results, thereby increasing the demand for military radar in land globally.The plans of military forces to modernize the military equipments is expected to drive the sales of military radar. Modern warfare is taking place in compactly populated urban areas, is posturing challenges of growing injuries, compelling department of defense around the world to invest suggestively in the procurement of different ranges of military radars. Hence boosting the demand across the world.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global military radar market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because the region has witnessed major defense-related sanctions, which heightens the demand for military radars for use in national and international defense forces. The U.S. is one of the strongest military forces in the world and is a key supplier of military radars to the global market. Moreover, it is home to a huge number of manufacturing companies operating at global level. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is due to China's, Japan's, and India's growing spending on defense products.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47400 Leading Market PlayersAselsan A.S.BAE Systems plcIsrael Aerospace IndustriesLeonardo S.P.A.Lockheed Martin CorporationSaab ABThales GroupL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Northrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationThe report analyzes these key players of the global military radar industry . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. 