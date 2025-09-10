Submit Release
White House releases ‘Make Our Children Healthy Again’ report

The White House Sept. 9 released its “Make Our Children Healthy Again” strategy report, created to address childhood chronic diseases. The report highlights findings from the Make America Healthy Again Commission related to poor diet, exposure to environmental chemicals, lack of physical activity, stress and overmedicalization. It outlines more than 120 initiatives that include policy reforms, deregulation and structural changes. 

In a statement, the AHA said, “Hospitals and health systems across the country have always fostered nutritional health in the communities they serve. It’s why you find hospital-led programs that provide healthy food to patients leaving the hospital; programs that help patients control chronic conditions through fitness, cooking classes and fresh produce; and programs that ensure patients have fresh, healthy food during their stay. While hospitals save lives every day, we are equally committed to helping people live longer, healthier ones. We look forward to partnering with the Administration on their recommendations on healthy food in hospitals and sharing our programs and resources.”

