Fifty Stones Capital Group Closes $39.3 Million Construction Loan for Premier Senior Living Development in Chandler, AZ

Fifty Stones Capital Group, Senior living facility financing, Chandler Arizona real estate development, Construction loans for senior housing, Class-A adult care facility, Hard money construction loan, Private lending for real estate, 152-room senior livi Fifty Stones Capital Group

Fifty Stones Capital Closes $39.3M Loan to Build 152-Room Senior Living Facility in Chandler, AZ.

By providing $39.3M in construction financing, we’re bringing a 152-room Class-A senior living community to Chandler, AZ, delivering high-quality housing for the growing senior population.” — Mark Shea

SAN FRANCISCO, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifty Stones Capital Group is excited to announce the successful closing of a $39.3 million construction loan for a state of the art senior living facility in Chandler, Arizona. The deal showcases the firm’s ability to deliver fast, tailored financing solutions for complex, high-value development projects.The opportunity came to Fifty Stones Capital Group through a local broker who recognized the unique potential of the project. The sponsor, a seasoned local developer with extensive experience in multifamily and senior housing, had already invested over $4.2 million of their own capital. This included acquiring the land free and clear and completing horizontal site improvements, leaving the site shovel-ready for construction. Notably, the development is adjacent to the sponsor’s existing, profitable adult care facility, creating operational synergies and a strong foundation for success.Chandler, AZ, is increasingly a retirement destination, with numerous 55-plus communities and private golf courses attracting a growing senior population. Recognizing this opportunity, Fifty Stones Capital Group worked closely with the sponsor to structure a fast, flexible, hard money construction loan of $39.3 million. The financing included a competitive interest rate reflective of the project’s scale and complexity, a term designed to cover construction and lease-up periods, milestone-based draws tied to progress inspections, and interest reserves to cover debt service during construction. The loan was non-recourse with personal guarantees from the sponsor, creating a secure and efficient path to project completion. The tailored financing enabled the sponsor to move quickly, mitigating risk while executing a project that meets the growing needs of Chandler’s senior population.The proposed development comprises a 147-room, 150-bed Class-A adult care facility designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and safety. The sponsor needed fast, flexible, hard money construction financing to ensure timely project execution. Fifty Stones Capital Group tailored a financing solution that balanced speed, structure, and risk mitigation, including milestone-based draws, interest reserves, and comprehensive protections for all parties.“Our approach was to combine rapid decision-making with rigorous due diligence,” said Mark Shea, the CEO of Fifty Stones Capital Group. “We evaluated the sponsor’s track record, the market dynamics, and the project’s financials to craft a financing package that allowed the development to move forward efficiently while protecting our investment.”The deal was successfully closed, providing the sponsor with the capital needed to bring the senior living facility to life. This transaction demonstrates Fifty Stones Capital Group’s expertise in structuring complex deals and its commitment to supporting developers in high-growth, strategic markets.About Fifty Stones Capital GroupFifty Stones Capital Group is a premier private lending and investment firm specializing in real estate development, construction, and value-add projects across the United States. The firm focuses on delivering tailored financing solutions, leveraging deep market knowledge and local expertise to ensure successful outcomes for developers and investors alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.