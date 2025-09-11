Healthcare Payment Processing Market CAGR to be at 14.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $41.9 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Healthcare Payment Processing Market?

The market size for healthcare payment processing has seen swift expansion in recent years, enlarging from $20.98 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $24.15 billion in 2025. This implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the escalating adoption of electronic health records, an upsurge in demand for proficient claims management, the increasing necessity for cost control in healthcare, a surge in the utilization of automation in payment procedures, and growing compliance requirements due to regulations.

Expect a swift expansion in the healthcare payment processing market in the coming years, with projections placing its worth at $41.90 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This projected growth over the said period is likely due to an increased acceptance of value-focused care models, advancements in electronic payment, rising demand for in-real-time payment solutions, broadening telehealth services, and a reinforced emphasis on the patient's financial experience. Major shifts anticipated within this period are improvements in blockchain technology, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, novel developments in cloud-based payment platforms, upgraded fraud detection systems, and the incorporation of mobile payment solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Healthcare Payment Processing Market?

The surge in the popularity of telehealth is predicted to propel the expansion of the healthcare payment processing market. Telehealth signifies the remote delivery of healthcare services and data using mediums such as phone calls, video conferences, and applications. This mode of communication permits patients to communicate with physicians without needing to visit a physical healthcare establishment. The escalating use of telehealth stems from the growing necessity for persistent and real-time health supervision, especially in patients suffering from chronic ailments. Healthcare payment processing facilitates telehealth by ensuring secure, instant digital transactions, thus simplifying the process for patients to make payments remotely. It alleviates the administrative burden by automating billing and claims, thereby enhancing efficiency and accessibility in virtual care environments. For instance, as reported by the Australian Digital Health Agency in May 2024, between March 2021 and July 2022, telehealth services were provided by over 95,000 healthcare providers. During this duration, about 118.2 million telehealth consultations were carried out, extending care to roughly 18 million patients. Therefore, the growing prominence of telehealth is stimulating the expansion of the healthcare payment processing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Healthcare Payment Processing Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Payment Processing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Optum Inc.

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Global Payments Inc.

• Square Inc.

• Experian Health Inc.

• Elavon Inc.

• Conifer Health Solutions LLC

• Waystar Inc.

• Veradigm Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Healthcare Payment Processing Market?

Prominent organizations established in the healthcare payment processing market are channeling their efforts into the invention of technologically superior methods, including prompt reimbursement acceleration, to boost efficiency in revenue cycles, alleviate administrative pressure and facilitate swift entrance to operational capital for healthcare providers. Swift reimbursement acceleration implies the quick transition and resolution of payments from payer to provider, making funding readily accessible and reducing delays in the revenue cycle. For instance, Rectangle Health Inc, a software firm based in the U.S, in April 2025, launched PayerSync, a solution specifically put together to organize healthcare payment schemes. This platform makes integration between payer and provider systems flawless, enabling both reimbursements and the explanation of payments (EOPs) to be registered at the click of a button into practice management or electronic medical record (EMR) systems. The automation of this process by Payersync drastically cuts down manual labor and speeds up payment cycles. It also reinforces the revenue cycle by facilitating secure transactions that are rich in data, therefore making reconciliation more efficient.

What Segments Are Covered In The Healthcare Payment Processing Market Report?

The healthcare payment processing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Payment Method: Credit Card, Debit Card, Electronic Funds Transfer, Mobile Payment, Other Payment Methods

4) By Technology Adoption: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premises Software, Mobile Applications, Integrated Systems, Artificial Intelligence And Automation

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Payment Gateway Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management Software, Electronic Health Record Integration, Billing And Invoicing Software, Claims Management Software, Fraud Detection Software

2) By Hardware: Point Of Sale Terminals, Card Readers, Biometric Devices, Payment Kiosks, Barcode Scanners, Networking Equipment

3) By Services: Transaction Processing Services, Consulting Services, Customer Support Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Data Security Services, Training And Maintenance Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Healthcare Payment Processing Market?

In 2024, North America led as the most significant region in the Healthcare Payment Processing Global Market Report. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report encompasses several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

