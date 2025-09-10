Julienne Roach Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for a Joyful, Purpose-Driven Workplace

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julienne Roach, owner and executive chef of Fairhope Chocolate & Bakery, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion, peace, and community shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Roach explores the importance of fostering a non-toxic workplace, and breaks down how advocating for oneself and investing in community initiatives can drive lasting change.“Creating a peaceful work environment enhances employee well-being and retention,” said Roach.Julienne’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/julienne-chef-jule-roach

