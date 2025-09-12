Kathy Dawson Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Self-Love

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathy Dawson, creator of The Salty Bikini, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how personal transformation and authenticity drive her mission to empower women.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Dawson explores the power of self-love and presence, and breaks down how daily habits, trust, and embracing challenges can foster lasting confidence.“Show up each day ready for growth, grounded in trust, and open to transformation,” said Dawson.Kathy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kathy-dawson

