Amy Elohim Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Journey of Healing, Faith, and Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Elohim, founder of the faith-based wellness brand Restored Identity, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares her powerful journey of healing body, soul, and spirit—and how obedience to purpose can create generational impact.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Elohim opens up about overcoming a health crisis and spiritual awakening that led to the birth of Restored Identity. She breaks down what true alignment looks like, reminding viewers that healing isn’t just possible—it’s promised. Her story teaches that even pain can become a platform, and that the most powerful legacy is built through love, service, and surrender."You don’t need to have it all figured out—just take the next faithful step," said Elohim.Amy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/amy-elohim63146154

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.