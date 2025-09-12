Helen Konoma Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helen Konoma, entrepreneur and founder of LEXXpods and Clear Breeze Eco, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassion, faith, and resilience have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Konoma explores the importance of turning personal pain into purposeful leadership, and breaks down how compassion, innovation, and integrity can drive lasting change.“Your diagnosis doesn’t define you—but your response to it can change everything,” said Konoma.Helen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/helen-konoma

