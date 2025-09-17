Lightwall Debuts First Los Angeles Solo Exhibition 'Yahpan: The Portal to Light' at Siphonophore

Sept. 2025 Lightwall Exhibition

Immersive exhibition showcases 21 original works exploring the intersection of ancestral technologies and modern consciousness through visual art.

The work celebrates the pleasure of the everyday, wonderful, beautiful, colorful, curvy, somber, linear, stark, detailed, high vibrational life.” — Lightwall

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siphonophore will exhibit, “Yahpan: The Portal to Light,” the first Los Angeles solo exhibition by contemporary artist, Lightwall. The exhibition opens Saturday, September 27th at 7:00 PM and runs through October 4th, showcasing approximately 21 original works that merge ancient wisdom with cutting-edge quantum concepts.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is the monumental Yahpan Pyramid installation, an immersive work inspired by the teachings of Queen Afua and Dr. Joe Dispenza. This innovative piece serves as a bridge between ancestral technologies and contemporary quantum theories, creating a transformative space for contemplation and connection.

Lightwall’s distinctive artistic practice begins with language—each work originates from a single sentence that evolves into a sigil designed to “bend the universe to my will.” Her pursuit of aesthetic excellence manifests through the sophisticated blending of cultural heritage and high conceptual art, incorporating West African Adinkra symbols alongside her own unique symbology. The resulting works celebrate “the pleasure of the everyday, wonderful, beautiful, colorful, curvy, somber, linear, stark, detailed, high vibrational life.”

“Yahpan: The Portal to Light” represents a significant milestone in Lightwall’s career, marking her emergence as a major voice in Los Angeles’ vibrant contemporary art scene. The exhibition invites viewers to explore the intersection of ancient wisdom and modern consciousness through works that are simultaneously deeply personal and universally resonant.

About the Artist: Lightwall is a contemporary artist whose work explores the convergence of ancient symbolic systems and quantum consciousness. Through her multimedia practice, she creates works that transform written intention into visual sigils designed to manifest change. She is the host of “The Whole Art Nebula” podcast and creator of the “A Fat Slice of Cake” YouTube channel. Her work is represented by Ojenis Gallery and available for acquisition through Artsy.

