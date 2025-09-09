Trump’s fires: California fills federal void as mega-fires spread on neglected federal lands

Earlier this year, the Governor warned that the Trump administration’s cuts to the U.S. Forest Service could have catastrophic results. The Governor also sent a model executive order to the White House for the President to issue to help the federal government match California’s efforts and better manage its forestlands.

Despite jurisdictional boundaries, California has provided comprehensive support to all federal wildfire incidents through unified command structures, direct resource deployment, National Guard support, and extensive coordination systems that ensure seamless integration of state and federal firefighting capabilities.

Federal fires impacting California

Garnet Fire – Sierra National Forest, Fresno County

Size: 54,925 acres | Containment: 14% | Started: August 24, 2025 | Cause: Lightning

Status: The Garnet Fire remains the most active federal wildfire, burning in dense timber and beetle-killed trees in the Sierra National Forest. The fire has experienced dramatic growth, expanding by over 10,000 acres in single 24-hour periods. The fire is currently threatening 2,000-year old giant sequoia trees – iconic to California’s landscape. The Governor’s Office brought this fire to the White House’s attention weeks ago after it first started.

California Resources: California has provided unified command support through California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 (CIIMT 10). The Sierra National Forest has implemented partial closures, while California coordinates evacuations with local authorities for nine zones under evacuation orders and ten zones under evacuation warnings.

Gifford Fire – Los Padres National Forest, San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties

Size: 131,614 acres | Containment: 98% | Started: August 1, 2025 | Structures Destroyed: 5 | Injuries: 18 total (3 civilians, 15 firefighters)

Status: California’s largest wildfire of 2025, the Gifford Fire achieved “mega fire” status by burning over 100,000 acres in rugged Los Padres National Forest terrain.

California Resources: Despite being on federal land, CAL FIRE provided extensive support through unified command with Los Padres National Forest and local sheriff’s offices. California deployed 1,242 personnel, 37 engines, 52 dozers, 28 water tenders, 17 crews, and 2 helicopters, plus numerous air tankers. The state coordinated with local authorities complex evacuation operations across both counties.

Madre Fire – Los Padres National Forest & BLM Lands, San Luis Obispo County

Size: 80,779 acres | Containment: 100% | Started: July 2, 2025 | Contained: July 26, 2025 | Structures Destroyed: 1 | Structures Damaged: 1

Status: Operating under unified command between Los Padres National Forest and Bureau of Land Management, this fire burned primarily federal lands.

California Resources: CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit provided unified command support with 224 personnel at peak operations. California coordinated evacuations with local authorities for eight zones under evacuation orders and six zones under evacuation warnings.

Orleans Complex – Six Rivers & Klamath National Forests, Del Norte & Siskiyou Counties

Size: 22,144 acres | Containment: 91% | Started: July 9, 2025 | Cause: Lightning

Status: This complex fire consists of the Butler Fire, Red Fire, and Big Cliff Fire burning across multiple national forests.

California Resources: CAL FIRE coordinated multi-agency response and evacuations, including the complete evacuation of Forks of Salmon community. Three firefighters were hospitalized after a tree fall incident during suppression operations.

Green Fire – Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Shasta County

Size: 19,022 acres | Containment: 100% | Started: June 30, 2025 | Cause: Lightning

Status: Ignited following widespread thunderstorms that produced over 3,100 lightning strikes across Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

California Resources: The U.S. Forest Service coordinated with CAL FIRE for unified suppression efforts, with extensive mop-up operations completed.

For more information on fires impacting California, go to fire.ca.gov.



California’s comprehensive support for federal lands

California has provided extensive resources to all major federal land fires through multiple mechanisms:

Personnel and equipment deployment

Unified Command Operations: CAL FIRE has co-led incident management on all major federal fires, providing command staff and coordination

Direct Resource Support: The state has deployed thousands of firefighters, hundreds of engines, dozers, water tenders, and aircraft to federal incidents

Specialized Teams: California Interagency Incident Management Teams (CIIMTs) made up of personnel from both the local government and federal level have managed multiple federal fires

National Guard support

Despite federal deployment reductions, California National Guard has provided critical support:

Nearly 1,000 service members activated for fire missions

Type I and Type II hand crews specifically trained for wildfire suppression

This support comes despite Task Force Rattlesnake operating at 40% capacity due to federal deployment to Los Angeles

Financial and logistics support

$72 million in additional state funding deployed for wildfire risk reduction projects on federal lands

Evacuation and emergency coordination

Cal OES coordinates local government law enforcement on evacuations and county emergency services staff for federal land fires

California closely follows the Standardized Emergency Management System (SEMS) ensures seamless coordination between state, local, and federal responders

California’s unprecedented wildfire readiness