Faex Health Unveils Felix, the First AI Assistant for Gut Health Insights

Faex Health, announced the launch of Felix. Felix uses AI to analyze stool images and deliver recommendations on diet, nutrition, exercise, and supplements.

Healthcare should be proactive, not reactive...” — Landon Nattrass

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , the AI-powered gut health company, today announced the launch of Felix, a first-of-its-kind personal gut-health assistant designed to turn your bathroom into a daily wellness check-in. Felix uses advanced AI to analyze stool images and delivers personalized recommendations on diet, nutrition, exercise, supplements, and stress management, all tailored to your unique digestive health.A Smarter Way to Track Your Gut HealthGut health has become one of the most discussed areas of wellness, yet most solutions rely on expensive lab tests, generic advice, or invasive procedures. Felix changes that. With nothing more than a quick photo, Felix provides actionable, evidence-based insights that evolve with you over time.“Your gut is one of the most important indicators of your overall health,” said Landon Nattrass , CEO of Faex Health. “With Felix, we’re making gut health guidance as simple and personalized as checking your messages. It’s like having a nutritionist, fitness coach, and stress-management expert all inside your phone.”Beyond Data: Real Conversations with FelixUnlike traditional health tracking tools, Felix is interactive. Users can chat directly with Felix to understand their results, request tailored recommendations, and explore lifestyle changes that actually work for them. Whether it’s fine-tuning fiber intake, adjusting workouts to improve digestion, or finding mindfulness practices to reduce stress-related gut flare-ups, Felix delivers support that feels personal and practical.Backed by Science, Built for YouFelix is powered by Faex Health’s proprietary AI platform, which combines stool image analysis with best practices in nutrition, behavioral science, and preventive medicine. The system is also designed to integrate with clinical care, giving providers a scalable way to monitor patients and deliver personalized interventions through Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) codes.By bridging the gap between consumer wellness and clinical-grade insights, Felix gives users the accessibility they want and the scientific rigor they deserve.The Future of Preventive Health Starts in the BathroomFaex Health envisions a future where preventive care doesn’t require labs, waiting rooms, or costly tests. Instead, it begins with everyday habits like flushing the toilet. Felix removes the guesswork from gut health, empowering users with daily guidance to improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and support long-term well-being.“Healthcare should be proactive, not reactive,” said Landon Nattrass. “Felix makes preventive care approachable, affordable, and even conversational. This is the future of gut health, and it starts today.”About Faex HealthFaex Health is a digital health company revolutionizing preventive care through AI-powered stool analysis. Headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado, Faex Health partners with healthcare providers, researchers, and insurers to deliver real-time digestive health insights, enable RTM reimbursement, and advance the science of the human microbiome.Media Contact:Landon NattrassFounder & CEO, Faex Healthpress@faexhealth.com

