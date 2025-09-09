CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Community Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for a person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles County on Sept. 9, 2025.

At about 1:30 p.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Donnell Moore Jr. had tampered with his ankle monitor. Staff conducted an emergency count, which confirmed that Moore was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were immediately notified and are assisting in the search.

Moore, 24, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 163 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His last known location was 37th St. and Hill St., and he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, black and white athletic shoes and high black socks, and was carrying a black backpack.

Moore was received from Los Angeles County on Jan. 23, 2024, sentenced to five years for second-degree robbery. He has been housed at the MCRP since June 11, 2025.

Anyone who sees Moore or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement, call 911, or contact Special Agent Ellis at 951-321-3696.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years or less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.